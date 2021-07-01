College basketball stars get brand deal shortly after NCAA announcement

Reuters

Traders said demand for dollars from foreign banks continued to be seen but the unit is also expected to trade with a weakening bias on concerns over the earlier-than-anticipated unwinding of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "While the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has a large FX reserves armour, it is unlikely to resist meaningfully any broad-based EM FX weakness and idiosyncratic INR depreciation as the Fed starts to taper its purchases," Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said. "Until any further explicit tapering signals are provided by the Fed, we expect the rupee to remain in the range of 73-75 against the dollar in the near term," Bhardwaj said.