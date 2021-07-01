Breaking News:

NFL fining Washington Football Team $10M after review into team's workplace culture

College basketball stars get brand deal shortly after NCAA announcement

The NCAA Board of Directors voted to allow student athletes to make money off their personal brand. The move has huge implications for college athletes. CBS News spoke to three college stars on how it will impact them. Mola Lenghi reports from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Indian rupee at over 2-month low on broad $ strength, weak shares

    Traders said demand for dollars from foreign banks continued to be seen but the unit is also expected to trade with a weakening bias on concerns over the earlier-than-anticipated unwinding of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "While the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has a large FX reserves armour, it is unlikely to resist meaningfully any broad-based EM FX weakness and idiosyncratic INR depreciation as the Fed starts to taper its purchases," Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said. "Until any further explicit tapering signals are provided by the Fed, we expect the rupee to remain in the range of 73-75 against the dollar in the near term," Bhardwaj said.

  • Resetting Kentucky’s basketball recruiting board entering July. Who can the Cats get?

    Several top 2022 recruits visited UK in June, and the Wildcats’ coaches will be paying close attention to them (and others) this month.

  • Retired Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department battalion chief dies after I-35 crash

    “It was a blessing to know him and we share in the grief and prayers of his family and friends,” Kansas City, Kansas Mayor David Alvey said.

  • For UK football to thrive in 2021, Mark Stoops has to overcome a lingering bugaboo

    The thing that cost Kentucky a winning season in 2020 will be a big factor in 2021, too.

  • House votes to create a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi opted for a partisan select panel after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to create a 9/11-style commission.

  • HBO Updates the Status of the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel, 'The Tales of Dunk and Egg'

    The next Westeros-set spin-off could have a direct connection to Jon Snow.

  • Soccer-Judge questions Brazil confederation over possible anti-gay prejudice

    A Rio de Janeiro judge has given the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) 48 hours to explain why none of their players at the Copa America are wearing the No. 24 shirt, with the number often associated with homosexuals in the country. Reigning champions Brazil have registered a full squad of players for the Copa America but unlike the other nine teams none were given the No. 24 shirt, according to the plaintiffs in the case, the LGBT rights group Rainbow Citizens. In Brazil’s illegal gambling game, the number 24 is linked to the deer, which has homosexual connotations in Brazil.

  • Trump's former top aide launches GETTR, a new conservative social media platform

    GETTR resembles Twitter with trending topics and the ability to reshare and like posts. It comes after Trump shuttered his blog over low readership.

  • US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children

    U.S. officials will close four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children crossing the Mexican border alone but cautioned Tuesday that minors were still arriving. The Department of Health and Human Services will shut two facilities in Texas and two at convention centers in California by early August, Aurora Miranda-Maese, juvenile coordinator for the agency's office of refugee resettlement, said during a court hearing about custody conditions for migrant children. Four of the large-scale shelters will remain open, including one that has faced criticism from immigrant advocates at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas, she said.

  • With Walsh Jennings out, new generation hits the beach

    London Olympics organizers erected a 25-foot statue of two-time defending champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in St. James’ Park, just a short stroll from the venue where she would win her third beach volleyball title. Four years later in Rio de Janeiro, Walsh Jennings again climbed onto the podium to claim her fourth Olympic medal -- this one bronze. “This is the first Olympics she hasn’t been to in the 21st Century, which is just crazy to think about,” said Sarah Sponcil, who with her partner Kelly Claes won the final two qualifying events to snatch the last U.S. spot in Tokyo from Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

  • Surfside official who signed off on collapsed condo condition is put on leave

    The Surfside, Florida, official who said in November 2018 that the Miami-area condo was in satisfactory condition has been placed on leave from his post as interim building official in Doral, Florida, the Wall Street Journal reports.The latest: The staffing change follows reports that Rosendo "Ross" Prieto reviewed a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South condo and told residents the building was "in very good shape."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • NCAA's name, image and likeness ruling sets off midnight deal frenzy

    College athletics have been part of the fabric of American society for well over a century. From this day forward, they will never be the same.The news: The NCAA on Wednesday officially suspended its rules prohibiting athletes from profiting off their names, images and likenesses (NIL).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: The decision came hours before laws that would have had the same impact were set to take effect in 15 states.Why it matters:

  • Suns rout Clippers in Game 6 to reach NBA Finals on Chris Paul's brilliant closeout performance

    Chris Paul scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half as the Suns ran away from the Clippers to secure a spot in the NBA Finals.

  • A closer examination at what went wrong for the Kansas City Royals in June

    There were a number of causes for the Royals’ 7-20 record in the month of June.

  • What makes Donny Schatz a favorite to beat at Knoxville in his Truck debut?

    Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Donny Schatz to the stage. Schatz, a 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion, is scheduled to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut when the series visits Iowa‘s Knoxville Raceway for the first time on July 9. RELATED: History, new traditions intersect for Truck Series’ […]

  • Texas OL target Cameron Williams announces top three schools

    Can the Longhorns keep adding to their stacked 2022 class?

  • The 11 EU countries you can enter right now, quarantine-free if vaccinated

    Europeans can enjoy unfettered access to all member states, thanks to the launch of the bloc’s new Digital Covid Certificate. The EU’s app allows users to prove vaccination status, show recent infection or present a negative PCR test, with the aim being that all member states will operate a common entry policy. Unfortunately, this does not apply to the UK, with the Government still working on integrating the NHS vaccine app into the EU’s offering. But that is not to say there are no countries ac

  • Meghan McCain’s departure from ‘The View’ sparks strong reactions. ‘Bye bye snowflake’

    McCain, 36, joined the daytime talk show in 2017.

  • Dabo Swinney a trending topic again ... seven years after remarks on paying players

    One NFL player asked, “Didn’t Dabo say he was going to quit if athletes could get paid?”

  • Trump Organization indicted by New York prosecutors in tax probe

    A grand jury in Manhattan has charged the former president's company with tax-related crimes, sources tell CBS News.