College basketball: St. Cloud T&C Cyclones' bench dooms Ridgewater, 87-71

Feb. 7—ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud Technical and Community College got a big lift from its bench in beating the Ridgewater men's basketball team 87-71 Wednesday night at the Whitney Recreation Center.

The Cyclones' bench out-scored Ridgewater's, 42-21.

Leading the way was MJ Galimah. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard from Coon Rapids led all scorers with 24 points off the bench. He did it in 29 minutes off the bench making 10 of 17 field-goal attempts.

St. Cloud shot 50% (33 of 66) from the field and Ridgewater was at 41.2% (28 of 68).

Leading the Warriors was Noah Wilts. The sophomore guard from Marshall had 14 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Que Long had 13 points and seven rebounds and freshman guard Aiden Wichmann had 12 points and three assists. Marwin Abdi, a 6-4 sophomore froward from St. Peter, added 11 points.

Ridgewater beat St. Cloud 75-74 on Jan. 10 in Willmar.

Ridgewater next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Community & Technical College.