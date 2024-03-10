College basketball: SNHU men punch ticket to NCAAs

Mar. 10—The Southern New Hampshire University men's basketball team is headed back to the Big Dance.

The Penmen had four players in double figures on the way to a 75-60 victory over Southern Connecticut State in Saturday's Northeast-10 Conference tournament final at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.

The victory gave SNHU its third conference tourney crown and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. The NCAA selection show was scheduled for late Sunday night.

Preston Santos scored 20 points to lead SNHU, which improved to 21-10 overall. Kurtis Henderson added 16, Matt Becht 15 and Derrick Grant Jr. 13 for the Penmen.

UNH 77, Binghamton 64

The America East's player of the year, Clarence Daniels, scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead UNH past Binghamton in a conference tournament quarterfinal on Saturday in Durham.

The Wildcats (16-14 overall), seeded fourth in the tournament, advanced to play at top seed Vermont in a semifinal on Tuesday. The 5 p.m. game will be shown on ESPN2.

Guilford (N.C.) 82, Keene State 60

Keene State couldn't sustain a 29-24 first-half lead and fell at Guilford in an NCAA Division III third-round contest. The Owls, ranked fifth nationally, finished 26-4.