College basketball: Slow start dooms Ridgewater

Jan. 14—WILLMAR — The Rochester Technical and Community College men's basketball team jumped out to a big first-half lead and then held on for a 76-68 victory Saturday over Ridgewater College.

The Yellowjackets led 37-20 at halftime in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference game.

Jamison Lien led the way for Rochester with 29 points, nine rebounds and two steals. He's 6-foot-4 freshman forward from Prior Lake.

Noah Wilts led Ridgewater with 17 points and two steals. Wilts is a 6-1 sophomore guard from Marshall.

Que Long had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists and Marwan Abdi chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Warriors. Long is a 6-3 sophomore from Enid, Oklahoma. Abdi is a 6-4 sophomore from St. Peter.

Rochester shot 53.6% from the field (30 of 56) and Ridgewater shot 44.4% (28 of 63). The Yellowjackets out-rebounded the Warriors 36-30 and had 12 turnovers to Ridgewater's 18.

Ridgewater's next game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.