College basketball: Late shot sinks Dalton State in season opener

Oct. 30—The season opener for the Dalton State College on Saturday came down to the final seconds before ending in a 75-71 Roadrunner loss to visiting Bryan College.

With the game tied at 71, Bryan's Dalen Gales hit a go-ahead shot with just seven seconds left.

Dalton State's Donavan Miller got off a potential game-tying shot, then Roadrunner forward Harrison Eghan got a look at a putback with just two seconds left, but neither went in.

Bryan's Jamari Bostic finished off the game with a pair of free throws.

Bryan (2-0) got the final edge over Dalton State (0-1) after a competitive game that saw five lead changes and neither team lead more than seven.

Dalton State led 65-60 with 5:50 left after a Carterius Evans 3-pointer, but Bryan answered with eight straight to take the lead.

Eghan knotted the score at 68 with a triple with 1:59 left. After Bryan took a 71-68 advantage, Miller netted a tying 3-pointer with just 37 seconds left, knotting the score at 71 and setting up the late Bryan winner.

Dalton State led 34-30 at halftime.

One of two returning starters for Dalton State, Evans led the Roadrunners with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Miller, the other returner, scored 12 and dished eight assists while coming off the bench.

Eghan, one of 12 newcomers to Dalton State, hit a trio of triples and scored 13, while fellow newcomer and starter Matt Compas put in 12.

Josh Baugher scored 25 and Ian Johnson had 20 for Bryan.

The Roadrunners are back at it Monday night at 7:30 for another home game against Tennessee Wesleyan.