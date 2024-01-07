COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half run helps UTPB past Western New Mexico

Jan. 6—The UTPB men's basketball team used a strong second half in its 90-70 win over Western New Mexico Saturday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons moved to 10-3 overall, 5-2 in conference play while the Mustangs fell to 3-9, 1-5.

Leading 39-31 at the half, UTPB outscored Western New Mexico 51-39 in the second half to pull away and secure the team's third consecutive victory.

UTPB's Alex Matthews scored 32 points to lead the Falcons while Zy Wright had 21 and Keyon Craddock had 12.

The Falcons shot 33-65 from the floor and 7-24 on 3-pointers while going 17-21 on free throws.

Western New Mexico was led in scoring by Cortaviaus Seales who had 18 points while LaMarqus Merchant Jr. and Tanner Vogel each had 10 points.

The Mustangs went 25-58 on field goals, 8-24 on 3-pointers and 12-17 on free throws.

The Falcons will next face Lubbock Christian at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in Lubbock.