COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half comeback gives UTPB road win over Texas A&M-Kingsville

Dec. 4—KINGSVILLE — The UTPB men's basketball got back in the win column with an 87-77 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday in Lone Star Conference play.

The Falcons had five players score in double-digits as the team improved to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Javelinas fell to 2-5, 0-2.

UTPB's Zy Wright led the team in scoring with 19 points while Alex Matthews had 18 and Keyon Craddock had 17 points.

Lathaniel Bastian finished with 17 points for the Falcons.

UTPB overcame a 36-27 halftime deficit to outscore Texas A&M-Kingsville in the second half, 60-41.

The Falcons will return home this week with Lone Star Conference games against Oklahoma Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Arkansas-Fort Smith at 3 p.m. Saturday.