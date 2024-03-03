Yahoo Sports Staff
College basketball Saturday slate key results: Tennessee, Baylor and Creighton get key wins, Houston survives
At last, March has arrived.
College basketball’s showcase month tipped off in earnest Saturday with a strong slate featuring a handful of games pitting AP Top 25 teams. No. 4 Tennessee gutted out an 81-74 win at No. 14 Alabama to take over first place in the SEC, No. 12 Creighton beat a shorthanded No. 5 Marquette team and No. 15 Baylor held off No. 7 Kansas. And No. 1 Houston needed a clutch last-second shot by Jamal Shead to survive Oklahoma. That was just the tip of the iceberg on a day that featured an unforgettable buzzer-beater and several games with major NCAA tournament, conference title and bubble implications.
Final: Gonzaga 70, Saint Mary's 57
No. 23 Bulldogs pick up a crucial Quad 1 road victory over the No. 17 Gaels. SMC already won the WCC title, so Gonzaga needed this one more as it's firmly on the bubble. That wraps the regular season for both teams. Next up: WCC tournament in Las Vegas, where they could very well meet again.
NO. 23 GONZAGA ROLLS PAST NO. 17 SAINT MARY'S 😮💨
The Zags hand the Gaels their only loss in conference play in the WCC regular season finale 👀 pic.twitter.com/4rXJdhis6E
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 3, 2024
Gonzaga 66, Saint Mary's 52, 3:34 to play
Zags closing in on a road win they desperately needs for their NCAA tourney resume.
Zags are straight up 🔥#WCChoops @espn @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/a4CWZIddrP
— WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) March 3, 2024
Gonzaga 60, SMU 46, under 9 minutes
Gaels struggling to close the gap against high-powered Zags offense.
Three Zags in double figures 😤
1️⃣8️⃣ for Ike
1️⃣6️⃣ for Nembhard
1️⃣2️⃣ for Gregg pic.twitter.com/Fyl1T8ePlU
— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 3, 2024
Gonzaga 52, Saint Mary's 38, 15:18 to play
Saint Mary's came out of the break with a purpose.
A quick 10-2 run to start the 2nd half to briefly cut the Gonzaga lead to single digits.
But Zags answer with six straight.
17:59 | SMC 35 - GON 46
Have a (Senior) Night, Alex! 🥳
Ducas has nine points on the night (3-4 3FG)#GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/TIuA13qHgp
— Saint Mary's Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) March 3, 2024
Zags in full control on the road at Saint Mary's
Halftime: No. 23 #Gonzaga 44, No. 17 #SMC 28
Graham Ike with 14 pts. (6-8) and Ryan Nembhard with 13 pts. (6-7) to go with 6 ast. Nolan Hickman hasn't scored, but he's been excellent as a facilitator with 10 ast. Gaels committed seven turnovers in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Oppj62L5VW
— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 3, 2024
Gonzaga 38, Saint Mary's 23, late first half
SMC'a longest active win streak in the nation of 16 games is in major jeopardy here. Zags are red hot.
This was pretty 🤩#WCChoops @espn @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/FEYLOq5plN
— WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) March 3, 2024
While all that chaos was going on, Gonzaga has used a 14-0 run to jump in front of Saint Mary's 24-12 in the first 10 minutes
Final: Purdue 80, Michigan State 74
The Boilermakers hold off the Spartans down the stretch to get the win and hoist their second straight Big Ten title. Zach Edey (32), Braden Smith (23) and Fletcher Loyer (15) combined for 70 of Purdue's 80 points.
💥💥💥 FINAL 💥💥💥
Defending Mackey!
✅: Edey -- 32 pts, 11 rebs, 4 asts, 2 blks
✅: Smith -- 23 pts, 9 rebs, 3 asts
✅: Loyer -- 15 pts, 3 asts
✅: Gillis -- 7 pts, 4 asts pic.twitter.com/6eVmZ98ETN
— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 3, 2024
Final: Tennessee 81, Alabama 74
No. 4 Vols rally to earn a huge road win in Tuscaloosa to take sole control of first place in the SEC and, more importantly, boost their hopes of earning a 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Zakai Zeigler leads Vols with 18 points.
HOW ABOUT THOSE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS?? pic.twitter.com/ltb8tPWrwA
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 3, 2024
Final: Houston 87, Oklahoma 85
Jamal Shead's last-gasp winner locks it up for the Cougars in a tough game at Oklahoma.
Ladies and gentleman, your Big 12 Player of the Year — Jamal Shead pic.twitter.com/K6c87bpGRD
— Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) March 3, 2024
Jamal Shead is the biggest boss in men's college basketball. Just a winner.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 3, 2024
Houston's Jamal Shead gets his own rebound and makes the game-winner with 0.1 seconds left!
JAMAL SHEAD. HOUSTON REFUSES TO LOSE🔥
pic.twitter.com/WUc3aqbR5I
— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 3, 2024
Oklahoma ties it up! The Sooners missed a free throw but ended up with the ball anyways on a deflection and knot things at 85. Just 11.8 seconds for Houston.
Tennessee 77, Alabama 72.
29 seconds to go. Bama ball.
Oklahoma has cut it to 85-82 with just 30 seconds left on the clock and just got the ball back for a chance to tie it up.
Tennessee takes 70-65 lead over Alabama at the under-4 timeout.
Vols initially took the lead on this shot:
HUGE SEQUENCE.
Vols in front!
📺 ESPN
📲 https://t.co/PI0at2nzef pic.twitter.com/tjW86xjKdU
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 3, 2024
If it isn't Zach Edey, it's Braden Smith. The sophomore guard has 19 points and 8 rebounds.
GET THE PEOPLE GOING!! 🤩 @3bradensmith is HYPE! @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/3UaFCyUS0L
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2024
Alabama 62, Tennessee 60, under 7 minutes
Alabama leads the nation in scoring at 91.5 points per game, but defensive-minded Tennessee is keeping the Crimson Tide relatively in check. Looks like a good finish coming in Tuscaloosa.
We've got three tight games coming down to the wire at the moment.
Now it's Michigan State going on the offensive. The Spartans have made it a one-possession game after an 8-0 run.
🗣️ AJ HOGGARD! 👌 @ajhoggard3 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/k1MopvfRL1
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2024
Alabama leads Tennessee 58-52 and has been in control ever since its 12-0 run to close the 1st half. The crowd came to life after that.
First place in the SEC on the line in this one.
⚪️Whiteout in Coleman ⚪️#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/QYoCzQY3DH
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 3, 2024
Houston has cooled off a bit (relatively), but it's crashing the boards hard and getting easy putbacks. The Cougars could pull away here quick if the Sooners aren't careful.
OKLAHOMA TIMEOUT 3
#1/1 Houston 63
rv/rv Oklahoma 51
13:40 left | 2H
Houston on 7-0 run over last 2:58
WATCH on ESPN2, LISTEN on @KPRCradio 950 AM & @varsity Network app#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs
— Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 3, 2024
Zach Edey is starting to take over. He now has 24 points and 9 rebounds and the Boilermakers have extended their lead to 55-45.
Edey AND ONE! 💪 @zach_edey x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/No0PyxD1Dx
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2024
LJ Cryer picked up right where he left off and is now on a heater with consecutive 3-pointers as Houston pulls out to a 56-47 lead to open the second half.
Here comes Cryer 🔥🔥@LjCryer x #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/4bnQiGOoWL
— Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 3, 2024
Final: Washington State 77, UCLA 65
Cougars win a back-and-forth one in Pullman but WSU pulled away in the closing minutes. Jaylen Wells scores 27 to lead WSU, which is now 23-7 and 14-5 in the Pac-12. The magical season continues for the Cougs.
COUGS WIN! #19 WSU beats the Bruins behind 27 points from Jaylen Wells. Wazzu has 23 regular season wins for the first time since 2006-07 and match a school record with 14 Conference wins. Jakimovski and Chinyelu combine for 18 rebounds.#GoCougs // #WheatfieldUnderdogs pic.twitter.com/Qlmj1Cyn0u
— Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) March 3, 2024
Halftime: Houston 48, Oklahoma 45
No. 1 Houston is in a fight with Oklahoma in Norman. The Sooners tied it up with three seconds to go in the half before a bizarre sequence where LJ Cryer hit a 3-pointer but the officials never started the clock. After review, it's determined that Cryer made it in allotted time left so the Cougars will have the lead at the break.
after further review....
IT COUNTS@LjCryer x #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/OhheoIubvJ
— Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 3, 2024
Halftime: Alabama 41, Tennessee 39
Crimson Tide finished the first half on a furious 12-0 run to snag the lead after Vols had controlled the action most of the way. Mark Sears (12 points) and Aaron Estrada (11) lead the way for the Tide.
Aaron to Jarin!
📺: ESPN#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/xklPJx7T5h
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 3, 2024
Halftime: Purdue 38, Michigan State 35
MSU's Tyson Walker pulls up for a 3 at the buzzer to cut into Purdue's lead at half.
TYSON! WALKER! Before the BUZZER! 🚨 💪 @TysonWalker13 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/SbqZv26YmX
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2024
The Boilermakers are finding their footing now. They're on a 19-4 run with a minute left in the first half.
Brad3n Smith. That's it. @3bradensmith x @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/WzKY5aKN5D
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2024
Tennessee led by as many as 11 but Alabama cuts it to 1 with this shot:
🗣️DAVOOOOOO
📺: ESPN#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/JFb3FgXfh0
— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 3, 2024
Big momentum swings in Pullman.
UCLA leads Washington State 58-55 after erasing an 8-point halftime deficit.
Under 8 minutes to play.
That Aday touch pass ... and B-Will finish 🤯
📺: @Pac12Network #GoBruins | @b_wills5 pic.twitter.com/TGVt5QWurF
— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 3, 2024
Meanwhile, No. 1 Houston is getting all it can handle from Oklahoma.
Sooners lead 29-28, late 1st half.
Soares too smooth 😮💨@Waldo_ML | #BoomerSooner ☝ pic.twitter.com/Uv11TLjKuQ
— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 3, 2024
Spartans playing inspired so far at Purdue, leading 26-19.
Booker right over Edey for THREE! 🔥 @RealXman23 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/of1RmijRrN
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 3, 2024
Quick glance at the Top 25 scores in action. No. 2 Purdue on early upset watch vs. MSU
Tennessee off to an early 9-5 lead over Alabama, turning defense to offense:
Santi swipes
DK slams
📺 ESPN
📲 https://t.co/PI0at2nzef pic.twitter.com/RrWphiFiB2
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 3, 2024
Another fun finish as FIU's Javaunte Hawkins drills the tough jumper to beat Western Kentucky
He has ice in his veins 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lPH3Jm1h2E
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 3, 2024
Wazzu has turned things around in Pullman, ending the half with a 27-9 run.
FINAL: Duke 73, Virginia 48
This one wasn't close and may impact Virginia's tournament standing. The Hoos are firmly on the bubble with only one game left in the regular season. They'll need to put in some work in the ACC tournament to make it.
That was fun #DukeDUB pic.twitter.com/eR74cLJCJ1
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 3, 2024
The Cougars have settled in a bit in Pullman. They just took the lead for the first time in the game at 32-30 with under 3 minutes left in the first half.
Big win tonight for Iowa, which is a bubble team and desperately needed a quality win.
Iowa keeps its at-large hopes alive with a huge road win at Northwestern. Hawkeyes have won four of five and get an enormous opportunity next weekend at home against Illinois.
— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 3, 2024
How many ACC teams will make the tourney this year?
Doubt it’ll happen, but there is a realistic scenario where the ACC only gets 3 teams dancing: UNC, Duke and Clemson.
Virginia getting crushed at Duke, and Wake just blew a huge lead at Virginia Tech.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 3, 2024
UCLA is off to a fast start in Pullman, taking an 11-2 lead on No. 19 Washington State early.
- Nick Bromberg
No. 10 Duke leads Virginia 40-18 at halftime as the Blue Devils have given up their fewest points in a first half all season.
It's also the largest halftime deficit for Virginia in 15 years as the Cavaliers are looking to solidify their tournament status. Entering Saturday, Virginia was a consensus No. 10 seed at Bracket Matrix.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski has 15 points. Virginia is shooting 6-of-26 from the field.
Halftime update: Duke 40, Virginia 18
Things are still not going well for the Hoos. They're now done 25 points with 4 minutes left in the half and have shown no semblance of offense.
Tony Bennett might retire at halftime of this one.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 2, 2024
- Nick Bromberg
No. 10 Duke is all over Virginia early in Durham.
The Blue Devils lead 21-9 at the under-12 timeout. Kyle Filipowski has as many points as the Cavaliers do. Filipowski is playing in his second game after suffering a knee injury during a court-storming at Wake Forest.
Duke is 8-10 from the field so far.
JERM TO SEAN TO JERM TO SEAN 🤯🤯 (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Zu31gaj24a
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 2, 2024
FINAL: Iowa State 60, UCF 52
No. 8 Iowa State survives on the road at UCF. The Knights shot an abysmal 1-of-19 from 3-point range as the Cyclones went on an 11-2 run to close things out.
𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙅𝙖𝙢!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/8xjHAJsY9r
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 2, 2024
FINAL: UNC 79, NC State 70
After trailing at halftime, No. 9 North Carolina outscored NC State 42-25 in the 2nd half to pull away from its in-state rival. Harrison Ingram's 22 points led the way for the ACC-leading Tar Heels.
𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐋𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍.#CarolinaFamily | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/sqcuhoeuq3
— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 2, 2024
USC tops Washington thanks to Collier's career day
USC's only hope for an NCAA bid is a run through the Pac-12 tournament, but it's nice to see Isaiah Collier healthy and playing like he's capable of playing. He finishes USC's win over Washington with a career-high 31 points.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek caught up with him earlier this week on the challenges he and the Trojans have dealt with this season:
USC star freshman Isaiah Collier's late-season surge continues with a career day vs. Washington.
A new career high for Isaiah Collier with 27 points 👏 @USC_Hoops pic.twitter.com/aGDsYYkbwU
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 2, 2024