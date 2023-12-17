College basketball: Saint Joseph's impresses in win over Iona, 3 takeaways

BELMONT PARK - This holiday season, there aren't many things worse than getting an unwanted gift you can't return.

For Saint Joseph's, its three-point barrage filled up baskets, with plenty more left over to stuff in Iona's stockings. The Hawks' three-point barrage overwhelmed the Gaels and handed them an 83-58 beatdown on Saturday night at the Holiday Hoopfest at UBS Arena.

The Gaels kept it close at first, until Saint Joseph's heated up to close the first half. From there, the Hawks hardly looked back and they pushed their lead to as high as 40.

"Tonight is quite frankly embarrassing for everybody who's a part of that," Iona coach Tobin Anderson said. "We wear the Iona uniform, to get beat like we got beat tonight is pretty bad across the board. I'm the head coach so I need to take the most responsibility for it. You'd like to think this might be a little bit of a wake-up call, because it was not a game in any way, shape or form.

Iona head coach Tobin Anderson shouts from the bench during NCAA mens basketball action against Hofstra at Iona University in New Rochelle on Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023.

"We have to play really hard, really tough and really together to win, and it's gotta change."

Dylan Saunders had 13 points to lead the Gaels, and Greg Gordon had 11 points.

For Saint Joseph's, the Hawks shot 15-of-28 (53.6%) from long range. Erik Reynolds II led the way with 26 points on 7-of-10 shooting, with a 6-of-8 mark from long range. His efficient night included four boards and four assists.

Cameron Brown added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks, while Lynn Grier III and Kacper Klaczek added 10 points apiece.

Iona is now 4-7, while Saint Joseph's improves to 9-2.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Saint Joseph's defeated Iona, 83-58, in the Holiday Hoopfest at UBS Arena on Dec. 16, 2023.

1. Saint Joseph's will be a mid-major to watch come NCAA Tournament time

The Hawks are off to their best start under fifth-year coach Billy Lange. They've shown gradual improvement in recent years, but at the rate they're going, they're an Atlantic 10 contender and could be a tough mid-major out at the Big Dance in March.

"That's a veteran group that's lost a little bit that wants to win," Anderson said. "They played really hard and their defense is terrific."

Their three-point heavy offense has paved the way to a six-game winning streak, which includes a Philadelphia Big 5 title and their first road win over Villanova in over a decade.

While they took a questionable loss to Texas A&M Commerce, they followed up with a solid showing in a loss at Kentucky, where they pushed the 'Cats into overtime on Nov. 20. They have won every game since.

The Hawks entered Saturday's game shooting 35.7% from deep and 49th in the country for eFG%. They have the sixth-highest three-point shooting rate and rank No. 25 in the country for assist rate, according to KenPom.

Five different players average more than 10 points per game this season, with Reynolds leading the charge.

While their offense has been fun to watch with their numerous shooters, they also rank in the top 60, nationally, in defensive efficiency.

"Disappointed, but a lot of credit to St. Joe's, Billy Lange is a good friend of mine, so I'm happy to see his team do well," Anderson said. "I think that's an NCAA Tournament team. They have a chance to win the A-10. Good to see guys like Cam Brown, Erik Reynolds and Lynn Greer, who have been their for a while now, have really matured and are playing great."

Iona's Osborn Shema jams over Penn's Nick Spinoso during their game at Iona Nov. 7, 2022. Iona won 78-50.

2. Iona big man Osborn Shema's return from injury spoiled by Hawks

Shema had been the lone returner from last year's Iona team, and he had missed the first 10 games of the year due to an injury.

He had a promising start to his season debut, drilling a contested corner three in the opening minutes of the game, but that would be all for Shema.

He played 13 minutes, going 1-of-2 on the floor, with that lone three providing his points of the game. He also had two boards and a steal.

"Os is great, gave us some minutes, got his feet wet a little bit," Anderson said. "He's not going to fix all the issues, we have to play the way we want to play around him. He's gonna make us a lot better, but I'm disappointed how we played overall, because I think his effort to get back and get healthy has been off the charts. He wants to play and he's not back to his full self yet, but he'll make strides to get there."

Due to Saint Joseph's perimeter shooting and floor spacing, plus Shema being eased in minutes-wise, the Gaels had to play a bit smaller or have more mobile forwards to keep up with the Hawks on the court.

Iona coach Tobin Anderson addresses the huddle during the Gaels' 83-58 loss to Saint Joseph's at the Holiday Hoopfest at UBS Arena.

3. The Hawks changed the game with a 34-6 run

The Gaels initially kept it close. They struggled again offensively, but hung in tight with a solid defensive effort.

Greg Gordon scored on a putback layup to trim the deficit down to an 18-16 game, with 7:18 remaining in the first half. Gordon's basket ended a four-minute drought, where the Gaels couldn't hit a single shot, but stayed within reach of the Hawks with their defense.

"We kept getting stops, but missed some layups and a couple of free throws, and you can't let your offense affect your defense," Anderson said. "The floodgates opened, they started making shots and we just didn't respond. They made big plays, Reynolds got really hot and kind of buried us a little bit.

"I thought the first 10 minutes, we played really hard, I thought we were locked in, but it's not a 10-minute game and we gotta play better longer and harder than that."

From there, Saint Joseph's went on an extended 34-6 run that spilled into the early moments of the second half.

The Hawks closed the first half on a 24-6 run, before starting the second with a quick 10-0 run over the first 2:37 after the break.

Offensively, the Gaels finished shooting 18-of-65 (27.7%) as a team.

Anderson went with a new starting five for Saturday, and it went a combined 10-of-37 (27.0%).

With the lopsided game, Anderson played a full-freshmen lineup for a big chunk of the second half, where Saunders showed flashes of promise, but the Gaels are looking for more long-term solutions as quick as they can.

"When you change your starting lineup, something's going on," Anderson said. "I despise changing the starting lineup. I like to get five starters and play the five starters all the way through, so we can get into a routine. If I'm changing things, something's not going right. It's searching a little bit, we need some juice off the bench, some juice to start the game. At the (first) media time out of every game, we've been behind except for one, the Buffalo game.

"No one's putting any bets on us, but we're going to get this thing going. If we don't, we're going to give it everything we have. I like the guys, I like the team, I like the personalities, they're good kids, they want to do well. We just have to tighten things up a lot more, and we're gonna get it done. Everybody can give up hope on us if they want to, but I would do so at your own peril."

