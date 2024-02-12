College basketball: Rochester cruises past Ridgewater Warriors, 77-53

Feb. 11—ROCHESTER — The Ridgewater men's basketball team's slow first half led to a loss to Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday.

RCTC, 15-8 overall and 10-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division, built up a 35-17 halftime lead en route to a 77-53 victory over the Warriors. Ridgewater is 12-11 overall and 5-6 in conference play.

The Yellowjackets were paced by three scorers in double figures. Blue Smaller led the way with 22 points, adding six rebounds. Laden Nerison notched 19 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Jamison Lien added on 10 more points.

Ridgewater's top bucket getter was sophomore guard Que Long with 12 points.

Noah Wilts neared a double-double for the Warriors. The sophomore guard scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ridgewater next plays host to Minnesota State Community and Technical College of Fergus Falls at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Willmar.