College basketball: Ridgewater Warriors have young team, but plenty of potential

Nov. 2—WILLMAR — Nate Thooft has a dilemma.

The Ridgewater men's basketball coach has 12 freshmen with talent to go with four sophomores. Dividing up the playing time is going to be difficult.

"They're really making my life hard," said Thooft, who begins his sixth season as Ridgewater's head coach. "We've got some really tough decisions ahead."

The Warriors begin the process at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ridgewater gymnasium when it opens the season against Free Lutheran Bible College & Seminary of Plymouth, Minnesota. The Conquerors are 0-2 with losses to Central Christian of Missouri and Central Bible of Missouri.

Of the four sophomores, three played for Ridgewater last season, when the Warriors went 7-5 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division and 13-9 overall.

Noah Wilts, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Marshall, led the returners by averaging 4.8 points per game. Tanner Swanson, a 6-4 forward from Superior, Wisconsin, averaged 4.1 ppg. Marwin Abdi, a 6-4 forward from St. Peter, averaged 0.5 ppg.

All three will lead the way, Thooft said. And, Que Long, a 6-3 sophomore from Enid, Oklahoma, will be a major contributor. He's a transfer from a junior college in Washington state.

Of the newcomers, Thooft expects immediate contributions from Aiden Wichmann. He's a 6-2 guard from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton. He was a leader on RTR's state Class A tournament run last season that ended with a state championship. The Knights were 31-1.

"I don't want him to get a big head or anything, but I thought Aiden was the best player in the state (Class A) tournament," Thooft said.

Other freshmen to watch are Keegan Shrider (5-11, G., Cambridge-Isanti), Derek Stone (6-1, G, St. Francis) and Zeq Munoz (6-2, G, Lakeland, Florida).

Others to watch include a pair of Willmar High School grads, Khalid Muhumed (6-2, Wing) and Maxwell Mobley (6-6, F), as well as Juan Espinoza (6-4, W) of Benson and Max Athmann (6-1, W,) of Paynesville. Athmann also will play baseball for Ridgewater.

Others to watch include guards Caleb Kyzer (5-10, Little Rock, Arkansas), Anthony Sletta (5-9, St. James), and Kolton Kunz (6-2, Mankato Loyola) and forward Manny Hernandez (6-6, Hartford, Wisconsin).

"It looks like it's going to be a really good group," Thooft said. "Everybody seems to get along and everybody encourages everyone.

"They've been really good about going about their business and getting their work done."

In the MCAC South, Thooft expects Rochester, St. Cloud. Riverland and Anoka-Ramsey to have really good teams. Something to note: Anoka-Ramsey's new head coach is Khalid El-Amin. He's a former Mr. Basketball from Minneapolis North who led the Polars to a pair of state championships. He then helped lead the University of Connecticut to a national title in 1999. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2000 and had a long pro career overseas.

"That'll be fun," Thooft said. "It's good for our league to have someone like that coaching."

In the MCAC North, Central Lakes College in Brained and North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton will be top teams.

Thooft hopes that the Warriors can fit in to the mix of top teams.

"The thing about freshmen is you never know when it comes together," he said. "It (college basketball) is a lot different game. For some guys, it takes a half-dozen games. Some guys, it takes 10. And for some, it takes a full season.

"We'll have to see how it goes."