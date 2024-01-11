College basketball: Ridgewater Warriors win a thriller over St. Cloud T&CC Cyclones

Jan. 10—WILLMAR — Aidan Wichmann made a layup with less than five seconds left to help the Ridgewater men's basketball team beat St. Cloud Technical and Community College 75-74 Wednesday night.

St. Cloud launched a long 3-pointer that was off, enabling the Warriors to hold on for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference victory.

St. Cloud took an early 19-2 lead and led 39-29 at halftime. Ridgewater tied it up for the first time with 7:49 to play when Manny Hernandez made a layup to make it 60-60.

The Warriors took their first lead of the night on a 3-pointer by Noah Wiltz with 6:39 to go made it 63-61.

The Cyclones tied it up at 68-68 with 3:53 to go on a layup by R'Moni Warner.

The teams went back and forth from there. Tong Diing made a layup to put St. Cloud up 74-73 with five seconds to go after Wichmann had given the Warriors a 73-72 lead on a jump shot with 19 seconds to go.

Wichmann, a freshman guard from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, led Ridgewater with 14 points. Hernandez, a 6-foot-6 freshman center from Hartford, Wisconsin, came off the bench to score 12.

Matthew Ellingson, a 6-6 sophomore from Coon Rapids, led St. Cloud with 17 points. Diing, a 6-4 sophomore from Auburn, Maine, had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Ridgewater is host to Rochester Community & Technical College at 2 p.m. Saturday.