College basketball Ridgewater Warriors rain threes on Spartans, 99-84

Feb. 14—WILLMAR — The Ridgewater men's basketball team shot 50% from 3-point range to knock off Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 99-84 on Wednesday in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference game.

The Warriors made 15 of 30 3-pointers, led by Tanner Swanson and Noah Wilts. Swanson, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Superior, Wisconsin, went 4-for-5 from 3-point range off the bench and finished with 16 points. Wilts, a 6-1 sophomore from Marshall, was 4-for-9 and finished with 19 points.

Marwan Abdi, a 6-4 sophomore from St. Peter, led the Warriors with 21 points.

The Spartans made 23.5% of their 3-point attempts, going 4 of 17. They were led by Khamani Steckler, a 6-8 sophomore from Fargo South High School, who had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Ridgewater is host to Riverland Community College of Austin at 2 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.