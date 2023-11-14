College basketball returns to the United Center. Here’s what to know about Duke vs. Michigan State and Kansas vs. Kentucky.

The first big showcase of the men’s college basketball season returns to the United Center on Tuesday night, as four perennial national powers square off in the 13th State Farm Champions Classic.

Opening-week losses by Duke and Michigan State took a little luster off an event that had three of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll. But the Classic’s fourth visit to the UC — and first since 2017 — remains loaded with future NBA talent.

Here’s a look at each game.

No. 9 Duke vs. No. 18 Michigan State

•Time: 6 p.m., ESPN

•Classic series history: Duke 3-1

Duke (1-1)

2022-23 finish: 27-9, 14-6 in the ACC (tied for third), ACC Tournament champion, lost to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

2023-24 results: Beat Dartmouth 92-54, lost to Arizona 78-73.

Overall Classic record: 7-5

Local connections: In addition to coach Jon Scheyer — Illinois’ Mr. Basketball in 2006 at Glenbrook North — the Blue Devils have sophomore guard Jaden Schutt from Yorkville Christian and sixth-year center Ryan Young, who spent his first four seasons at Northwestern.

NBA draft prospects

•Tyrese Proctor, sophomore guard, No. 2 in NBAdraft.net’s 2024 mock draft

•Kyle Filipowski, sophomore center, No. 11

•Mark Mitchell, sophomore forward, No. 47

Michigan State (1-1)

2022-23 finish: 21-13, 11-8 in the Big Ten (fourth), lost to Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

2023-24 results: Lost to James Madison 79-76 in overtime, beat Southern Indiana 74-51.

Overall Classic record: 5-7

Local connections: Fifth-year forward Malik Hall is from Aurora and spent his first two high school seasons at Metea Valley before finishing at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. from Joliet West was the top-ranked recruit in the state last season.

NBA draft prospects: No one listed in NBAdraft.net’s 2024 mock draft.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 17 Kentucky

•Time: 8:30 p.m. (approximate), ESPN

•Classic series history: 2-2

Kansas (2-0)

2022-23 finish: 28-8, 13-5 in the Big 12 (first), lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

2023-24 results: Beat North Carolina Central 99-56, beat Manhattan 99-61.

Overall Classic record: 7-5

Local connections: Walk-on junior guard Justin Cross transferred from John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., after playing at Oak Park-River Forest in high school. Coach Bill Self won two Big Ten titles in three seasons as coach at Illinois (2000-03).

NBA draft prospects

•Elmarko Jackson, freshman guard, No. 8 in NBAdraft.net’s 2024 mock draft

Kentucky (2-0)

2022-23 finish: 22-12, 12-6 in the SEC (third), lost to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

2023-24 results: Beat New Mexico State 86-46, beat Texas A&M-Commerce 81-61.

Overall Classic record: 5-7

Local connections: Fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves — the SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season — went to Simeon before playing his first three college seasons at Illinois State.

NBA draft prospects

•Justin Edwards, freshman guard, No. 4 in NBAdraft.net’s 2024 mock draft

•Aaron Bradshaw, freshman forward, No. 6

•D.J. Wagner, freshman guard, No. 18

•Zvonimir Ivišić, freshman center, No. 19

•Antonio Reeves, fifth-year guard, No. 49