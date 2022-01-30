College Basketball: Results from each game of the Big 12/SEC challenge

The SEC got the better of the Big 12 in this year’s edition of the Big 12/SEC challenge, winning six of the ten games. The second year in a row the SEC has won the challenge.

The big shocker of the day was the top two teams in the Big 12 being upset. No. 4 Baylor was rattled on the road against Alabama and No. 5 Kansas was handed a rare home loss by No. 12 Kentucky.

The Big 12 did have a couple of upsets in their favor. TCU started the day with a dominant bounce-back performance over No. 19 LSU. A big win for Jamie Dixon in Fort Worth.

Texas welcomed Rick Barnes back to town for the final game of the challenge. Tennessee erased a 16-point deficit in the late stages of the game, but Texas was able to hold on for the 52-51 victory.

Here are the results from each game of the Big 12/SEC challenge:

No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas 52, No. 19 Tennessee 51

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

