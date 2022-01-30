College Basketball: Results from each game of the Big 12/SEC challenge
The SEC got the better of the Big 12 in this year’s edition of the Big 12/SEC challenge, winning six of the ten games. The second year in a row the SEC has won the challenge.
The big shocker of the day was the top two teams in the Big 12 being upset. No. 4 Baylor was rattled on the road against Alabama and No. 5 Kansas was handed a rare home loss by No. 12 Kentucky.
The Big 12 did have a couple of upsets in their favor. TCU started the day with a dominant bounce-back performance over No. 19 LSU. A big win for Jamie Dixon in Fort Worth.
Texas welcomed Rick Barnes back to town for the final game of the challenge. Tennessee erased a 16-point deficit in the late stages of the game, but Texas was able to hold on for the 52-51 victory.
Here are the results from each game of the Big 12/SEC challenge:
No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Texas 52, No. 19 Tennessee 51
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
1
1