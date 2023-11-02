College basketball remembers Bob Knight upon passing

You can probably count on one hand how many coaches in any sport ever drew the attention that one Bobby Knight did.

You can also count on one hand how many college basketball coaches have ever been as successful as Knight.

The legendary college basketball coach that led Indiana University to three national championships (1976, 1981, and 1987) died on Tuesday. He was 83 years old.

Knight’s story is about as complex as it gets.

On one hand he was as successful of college basketball coach as we’ve seen. He clearly believed in the “student” part of student athlete as he constantly graduated his players while competing for the highest of stakes.

His story also can’t be told without mentioning the controversies and there were plenty that led ultimately led to his firing in the fall of 2000.

As you can expect, when news of his passing broke on Tuesday the college basketball world shared their thoughts and memories, including Notre Dame head coach Micha Shrewsberry. See that and plenty of more reaction below.

Micah Shrewsberry following Notre Dame's exhibition win

Notre Dame basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry opened his postgame presser with a few words on Bobby Knight's passing. pic.twitter.com/ZnFb7QcATn — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) November 2, 2023

Dick Vitale

Tonight I go to bed with a broken heart as I remember my dear friend & tge great memories we shared during his tenure as one of the greatest to ever coach in college @IndianaMBB I think of the many times when doing Hoosier games & he would invite to join him

4 hours prior to his… pic.twitter.com/lUhmcyMatq — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 2, 2023

Tom Izzo via Big Ten Network

"I'll forever remember that because of the respect I have for him."@MSU_Basketball's Tom Izzo recalls his first game and B1G win as head coach against Bob Knight and @IndianaMBB. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yPRubaVBD6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 2, 2023

Current Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Knight’s family and all who loved him. He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. It is a very sad day for all of us who loved him. pic.twitter.com/lfo9GhCEwZ — Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) November 1, 2023

This Day in Chicago Sports - Knight on Michael Jordan

Bobby Knight Knew Michael Jordan was the best before he even played in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ln6zQ4Jxeb — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) November 2, 2023

Rece Davis

Bob a complicated man. But he was my friend. I loved working with him. I’ve never seen anyone who had friends from all walks of life more loyal to him. When I last spoke to him he said, “my boy, we had some good times didn’t we?” Yes Coach. We sure did. https://t.co/hY8zBoIWr0 — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) November 2, 2023

Army Men's Basketball

Be Thou At Peace, Bob Knight.

Army MBB Head Coach 1963-1971. pic.twitter.com/Bn02S5cqOF — Army Men's Basketball (@ArmyWP_MBB) November 1, 2023

Kirk Herbstreit

Last time I saw Bobby Knight he was in Nashville calling a @VandyMBB game and he wanted to meet for lunch. So @ReceDavis (doing play by play that night) and my good friend and producer Bill Bonnell and Coach Knight met me at Tazikis in Green Hills. After an hour or so Bill and… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 2, 2023

Scene outside Assembly Hall in Bloomington

The flowers outside of Assembly Hall for Bob Knight are now joined by a chair. #iubb pic.twitter.com/QEvQXDNddd — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) November 2, 2023

Jeff Goodman

My favorite Bob Knight photo. Didn’t get emotional often, but did so on Pat Knight’s Senior Night. pic.twitter.com/5iMXiQiIHY — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 1, 2023

Former Notre Dame captain Paul Grasmanis

RIP Bob Knight. I grew up watching you with my dad… thank you for the memories pic.twitter.com/uYeuVac7i9 — Paul Grasmanis (@PaulGrasmanis) November 2, 2023

Former Indiana head coach Tom Crean

Always a favorite picture of Bob Knight. Although we never got him back to ⁦@IndianaMBB⁩ to be honored on our watch, I was so thankful when he finally did return. We were always going to REVERE what he accomplished and who he accomplished it with. Our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/sGCKnHvOO9 — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) November 1, 2023

Jay Bilas

RIP to the legendary Bob Knight. He was an American original. I had the honor of knowing him well, and while he wasn’t for everyone, I always truly liked, respected and admired him. As he once said of Henry Iba, of all the shadows cast in the game, his was the longest. pic.twitter.com/J3qcCLTSIP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) November 1, 2023

Indiana Great Quinn Buckner

Quinn Buckner gets emotional while honoring Bob Knight. https://t.co/qDID20xDiI pic.twitter.com/cL3nyGatOm — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) November 2, 2023

AJ Guyton

My thoughts and prayers are with the Knight family during this difficult time. The experience playing for Coach Knight is one I wouldn’t trade for anything. I can say, I definitely got the most hugs from him as a player! Rest now Coach #iubb #hoosier4life 🔴⚪️ #bobknightfloor 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0EZpmRdbGd — A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) November 2, 2023

Duke great Bobby Hurley

RIP Coach Bobby Knight! Brilliant basketball coach! It was an honor to play for him in Blue Chips! 🙏 — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) November 2, 2023

Former Kansas and North Carolina head coach Roy Williams

Roy Williams on Bob Knight … pic.twitter.com/uCms05AeIW — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) November 2, 2023

Johnny Bench

My friend Bobby Knight will live forever in me! My thoughts are with Karen and his family. A one of a kind friend. Hunting or fishing or just shooting the breeze. My oldest son was named after him. His letter is in my office valuing our friendship. I’m a lucky man. — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) November 2, 2023

Earvin "Magic" Johnson

Rest in peace to Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight! I remember when he came to recruit me at Everett High School right after they went 32-0 and won the National Championship in 1976. All 1200 students skipped class that day because they wanted to catch a glimpse of the… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 2, 2023

Ohio State Basketball

The Ohio State Men’s Basketball Program mourns the loss of Bob Knight, a legend of college basketball. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Knight, his family, friends, teammates, and former players. pic.twitter.com/e45dXYyRMc — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) November 2, 2023

Tim Brando

I’m often asked about the great Coaches and Dynamic people I’ve had the good fortune to cover. Bob Knights name will always come up, and while he was controversial he was incredibly genuine. In his later years @TexasTechMBB & when he became an analyst he came on my radio show… pic.twitter.com/yku6wgeua0 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 2, 2023

Former Indiana Guard Jordan Hulls

As a kid, Coach Knight and the Hoosiers were all I knew. My dad/fam. taught basketball using his principles and importance of attention to detail/fundamentals. I’m forever grateful for those basketball lessons that then became life lessons. Thanks for everything, Coach. #iubb — Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) November 2, 2023

Coach K on Knight's Passing

Mike Krzyzewski on the passing of Bob Knight, his former coach and mentor: pic.twitter.com/oLKGSyL9MX — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire