College basketball remembers Bob Knight upon passing

Nick Shepkowski
·6 min read

You can probably count on one hand how many coaches in any sport ever drew the attention that one Bobby Knight did.

You can also count on one hand how many college basketball coaches have ever been as successful as Knight.

The legendary college basketball coach that led Indiana University to three national championships (1976, 1981, and 1987) died on Tuesday.  He was 83 years old.

Knight’s story is about as complex as it gets.

On one hand he was as successful of college basketball coach as we’ve seen.  He clearly believed in the “student” part of student athlete as he constantly graduated his players while competing for the highest of stakes.

His story also can’t be told without mentioning the controversies and there were plenty that led ultimately led to his firing in the fall of 2000.

As you can expect, when news of his passing broke on Tuesday the college basketball world shared their thoughts and memories, including Notre Dame head coach Micha Shrewsberry.  See that and plenty of more reaction below.

Micah Shrewsberry following Notre Dame's exhibition win

Dick Vitale

Tom Izzo via Big Ten Network

Current Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson

This Day in Chicago Sports - Knight on Michael Jordan

Rece Davis

Army Men's Basketball

Kirk Herbstreit

Scene outside Assembly Hall in Bloomington

Jeff Goodman

Former Notre Dame captain Paul Grasmanis

Former Indiana head coach Tom Crean

Jay Bilas

Indiana Great Quinn Buckner

AJ Guyton

Duke great Bobby Hurley

Former Kansas and North Carolina head coach Roy Williams

Johnny Bench

Earvin "Magic" Johnson

Ohio State Basketball

Tim Brando

Former Indiana Guard Jordan Hulls

Coach K on Knight's Passing

