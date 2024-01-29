College basketball rankings: Where Tennessee is ranked after Vanderbilt win

Tennessee basketball remained ranked No. 5 on Monday in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll.

The Vols (15-4, 5-1 SEC) topped Vanderbilt 75-62 on Saturday in their lone game last week. UT has won four straight games.

Tennessee hosts South Carolina (17-3, 5-2) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) before playing at No. 8 Kentucky (15-4, 5-2) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Where Tennessee basketball has been ranked this season

The Vols were ranked No. 10 entering the season, the highest ranking for any SEC team entering the 2023-24 season in the coaches poll. The Vols were ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll prior to last season.

Tennessee spent two weeks at No. 8 then slipped to No. 11 after the Maui Invitational, where UT went 1-2 with losses to Purdue and Kansas. The Vols slipped to No. 13 after losing at North Carolina, their third straight loss.

UT returned to No. 10 after back-to-back wins then kept rising through December, spending two weeks at No. 7. It moved to No. 5 at the end of December before beginning SEC play and held the spot for the first poll in January before falling to No. 7 following a loss at Mississippi State.

Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in Associated Press Poll

The Vols were ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll on Monday.

Tennessee has been ranked for 51 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll, shattering the previous program record of 37. Its 51-week ranked streak is the third-longest active streak in the nation. UT has been ranked nonstop since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Vols have been ranked in the top five of the AP Poll 22 times in the past six seasons, including four times this season. They had been ranked in the top five 17 times in the previous 70 years of the poll.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where Tennessee basketball is ranked after Vanderbilt win