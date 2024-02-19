College basketball rankings: Where will SEC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

The SEC witnessed one of its biggest statement wins of the season in league play over the weekend, as its biggest basketball brand secured a victory in one of its toughest road environments.

No. 22 Kentucky (18-7, 8-4 SEC) went into the hostile confines of No. 13 Auburn's Neville Arena and dominated the Tigers for 40 minutes en route to a 70-59 win. It was the Tigers' first home loss in 16 games, since Feb. 11 of last season.

The Wildcats' statement — which also marked Auburn's third home loss in its last 46 home games — served as a reminder that Kentucky's defense can lead them to a deep run in March. On Saturday, John Calipari held Bruce Pearl's Auburn team to .88 points per possession, its second-lowest offensive efficiency rate of the season, per KenPom.

Elsewhere, No. 15 Alabama (18-7, 10-2) held onto its lead atop the SEC standings after a program-record eighth-100 point game this season, downing Texas A&M 100-75 win. The Crimson Tide was one of three SEC programs — along with Auburn and Tennessee — in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee's preview of the top 16 on Saturday.

No. 11 South Carolina's hot last month sustained a cold front as it went 0-2 on the week. The Gamecocks were handed a 40-point loss at Auburn on a night it struggled offensively, 18 of 52 from the field and 3 of 15 from beyond the arc. On Saturday, Lamont Paris' squad blew a 16-point second-half lead at home to LSU, losing 64-63 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, No. 9 Tennessee made a season-high 14 3-pointers en route to a 75-62 takedown of in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville in its lone game of the week.

