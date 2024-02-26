College basketball rankings: Where will SEC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

The SEC has emerged as one of the better conferences in college basketball this season, with six ranked teams in the last update of the USA TODAY Coaches Polls and AP Top 25.

Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky and South Carolina are likely in the top 25 in the newest polls update on Monday, with Florida also having a shot at staying ranked. The Crimson Tide, Wildcats and Gators each finished with a 1-1 record last week, as Alabama fell to Kentucky 117-95, Kentucky lost to LSU 75-74 and Florida fell to Alabama 98-93.

The SEC regular season championship could also come down to the wire, as Tennessee and Alabama are tied for first with 11-3 conference records. South Carolina and Auburn are close behind at 10-4 in SEC play, while Florida and Kentucky are two games back each at 9-5 in the SEC.

Where will those teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll and AP Top 25?

College basketball rankings for Feb. 26

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

