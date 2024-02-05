College basketball rankings: Where will SEC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

The biggest game to this point on the SEC men’s basketball calendar came with a decisive victor.

No. 5 Tennessee (16-5, 6-2 SEC) went on the road Saturday night to face No. 8 Kentucky (15-6, 5-4) at Rupp Arena and used an offensive explosion — shooting 48.6% overall and 40% from 3-point range — to knock off the Wildcats 103-92 and pick up its most impressive victory of the 2023-24 season. All five starters scored in double figures for the Vols, who were led by 26 points apiece from Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James.

The win served as a rebound of sorts for coach Rick Barnes’ team, which had been beaten earlier in the week at home by a surging South Carolina squad. For Kentucky, it was its second loss of the week, as it fell in overtime at home three nights earlier against Florida. Coach John Calipari’s squad has now lost four of its past seven games after starting the season 12-2.

REQUIRED READING: Rick Barnes has half of Tennessee basketball's all-time wins at Kentucky's Rupp Arena

Elsewhere, No. 16 Auburn (18-4, 7-2) won both of its games last week after a two-game losing streak the prior week dropped it 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Tigers’ heated in-state rival, No. 22 Alabama (16-6, 8-1), went 2-0 last week, capped off by a 32-point thumping of Mississippi State on Saturday.

Auburn’s win Saturday against Ole Miss means it’s unlikely the Rebels (18-4, 5-4), who were the second team left out of last week’s top 25, sneak into the poll. But South Carolina’s triumphant week, with road wins against Tennessee and Georgia, make it likely the Gamecocks (19-3, 7-2) will appear in the top 25 for the first time since February 2017, about a month before they made a run to the Final Four.

How will those games reflect in the SEC's rankings among the latest top Coaches and AP Top 25 polls?

REQUIRED READING: Why Jerry Stackhouse believes win vs Missouri could be catalyst for Vanderbilt basketball

College basketball rankings for Feb. 5

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College basketball rankings: Where will SEC rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?