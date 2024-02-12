College basketball rankings: Where will SEC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

It was a tough week for the SEC’s top men’s basketball teams — for most of them, at least.

The conference's four highest-ranked teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll each lost one game last week, which likely signals a drop for each of them in Monday’s rankings.

After a 20-point win earlier in the week against LSU, No. 6 Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) was thumped on the road 85-69 by Texas A&M. It was the Vols’ most lopsided defeat of the season and their second loss in the past four games after starting the season 15-4.

The week got off to a strong start for No. 11 Auburn (19-5, 8-3), which beat rival No. 16 Alabama (17-7, 9-2) on Wednesday and avenged a loss against the Crimson Tide from earlier in the season, but Bruce Pearl’s Tigers were walloped in their next game, falling on the road to Florida 81-65 on Saturday.

No. 15 Kentucky (16-7, 6-4) continued its downward slide, as the defensively challenged Wildcats beat Vanderbilt before falling at home against Gonzaga 89-85 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their first Quad 1 victory of the season. Coach John Calipari’s team is 4-5 in its past nine games after a 12-2 start to the season.

There was, however, one ranked SEC team that got through the week unscathed. No. 20 South Carolina continued what has been a remarkable turnaround in its second season under coach Lamont Paris, beating Ole Miss and Vanderbilt to extend its win streak seven.

Here are the latest updates to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for Feb. 12

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

