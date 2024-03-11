College basketball rankings: Where will SEC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

With five of its six teams making up last week's national polls taking on each other this week, the final week of the SEC regular season proved to be a juggernaut.

No. 5 Tennessee (24-7, 14-4) put an end to talks of a potential five-way tie for the SEC regular season crown on Wednesday when the Vols secured the outright title with a win over South Carolina.

The Vols then lost on Saturday 88-81 to Kentucky despite Dalton Knecht — who was named one of 15 finalists Saturday for the Wooden Award — leading the game with 40 points. With the loss, the Vols' odds for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a slight hit, although Arizona losing to USC more or less leveled them out.

REQUIRED READING: Will Tennessee be a 1 seed at NCAA Tournament? What Arizona loss means for Vols ahead of March Madness

No. 13 Kentucky (28-8, 13-5) locked up the 2-seed in this week's SEC men's basketball tournament with a pair of wins against Vanderbilt and Tennessee. John Calipari, who received a technical foul in Saturday's game against the Vols, and the Wildcats bring a five-game winning streak to Nashville as Kentucky looks for its first conference tournament title since 2018.

No. 18 South Carolina (25-6, 13-5) avenged its loss to Tennessee with a thrilling overtime win over Saturday against Mississippi State behind B.J. Mack and Collin Murray-Boyles' combined 44 points. The win for the Gamecocks set program records on multiple levels, including most regular season wins at 25.

Elsewhere, Auburn, Alabama and Florida all combined to go 4-2 in the last week of the regular season. The Crimson Tide locked up a double bye for the second consecutive season and the 3-seed over Auburn, thanks to forcing overtime against Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa.

REQUIRED READING: SEC Basketball Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, seedings for 2024 championship

Here are where SEC teams stand in the updated Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College basketball rankings for March 11

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the Coaches Poll is released

AP Top 25 Poll

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College basketball rankings: Where will SEC rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?