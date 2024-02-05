College basketball rankings: Where will Big 12 teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Few teams that enter Kansas’ famed Allen Fieldhouse ever leave it with a victory. Over the weekend, the top team in the Big 12’s highest-ranked team learned that lesson.

No. 4 Houston (19-3, 6-3 Big 12) came into Saturday’s matchup against No. 9 Kansas (18-4, 6-3) as winners of 19 of its first 21 games, but the Cougars’ top-ranked defense was shredded by the Jayhawks in a 78-65 loss in Lawrence. Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 20 points and eight rebounds while teammates Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar each had 17 points on a combined 13-of-15 shooting.

The win brought the Jayhawks into a tie with Houston atop the Big 12 standings, with Kansas holding a tiebreaker as a result of their head-to-head victory.

In another marquee matchup between top-20 teams in the conference, No. 18 Baylor (16-5, 5-3) held off No. 11 Iowa State (16-5, 5-3) 70-68 after a banked-in 3-pointer from the Cyclones at the buzzer was ruled to have left the hand of the shooter after the clock hit zero. It was the Bears’ second victory of the week, which they entered on a three-game losing streak.

Elsewhere, No. 15 Texas Tech (16-5, 5-3) dropped back-to-back games, falling to TCU and Cincinnati, the latter of which was its first home loss of the season. In its lone game of the week, No. 21 BYU (16-5, 4-4) had little trouble with West Virginia in an 86-73 victory. After a win earlier in the week against Kansas State, No. 24 Oklahoma (16-6, 4-5) was knocked off on the road by UCF 74-63, the Sooners’ fifth loss in their past eight games. Like the team directly ahead of it in the polls, No. 25 TCU (16-6, 5-4) went 1-1 last week, winning against Texas Tech last Tuesday before being unable to keep up with Texas on Saturday.

How will those contests affect where the Big 12 teams rank in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Top 25 polls?

College basketball rankings for Feb. 5

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

