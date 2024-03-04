College basketball rankings: Where will Big 12 teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Baylor basketball continues to prove it has the talent and depth to make a deep run in March.

The No. 14-ranked Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) picked up an important win in the conference standings as they took down rival No. 9 Kansas 82-74 on Saturday in Waco, Texas. In what was a back-and-forth game between two of the biggest brands in the Big 12 in recent years, Baylor locked down on defense down the stretch as it came up with five stops in the final four minutes.

On top of its loss to Baylor, Kansas' (21-8, 9-7) NCAA Tournament resume had already taken a hit in the week as it fell to BYU. Despite its 0-2 week, the Jayhawks did Kevin McCullar Jr. back in their lineup on Saturday against Baylor.

REQUIRED READING: Kansas State women's basketball claims No. 3 seed and double-bye in Big 12 Tournament

Elsewhere, No. 1 Houston and No. 6 Iowa State continued rolling as they both combined to go 4-0 on the week with wins over Cincinnati, Oklahoma (both) and UCF. The Cougars avoided a potential upset against the Sooners in Norman thanks to senior point guard Jamal Shead who hit a shot with 0.4 seconds left in the game.

Of the conference's four teams that received votes last week in both the USA Today Coaches' Poll and AP Poll, two — BYU and Texas Tech — won games this week. BYU, who was the unofficial No. 26 team in the country last week, should make its way back into the top 25 with its win over the Jayhawks. As for the other two teams — TCU and Oklahoma — both lost each of their two games, making a move into the top 25 unlikely and putting a toll on their chances of receiving an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

REQUIRED READING: Bill Self envisions there being 'a much better' Kevin McCullar Jr. showing up for Kansas

Here are the latest updated to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for March 4

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the Coaches Poll is released

AP Top 25 Poll

This section will be updated when the Coaches Poll is released

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: College basketball rankings: Where will the Big 12 rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?