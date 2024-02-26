College basketball rankings: Where will Big 12 teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Houston basketball continues to prove its a true national championship threat, defeating two ranked Big 12 opponents in No. 11 Baylor and No. 6 Iowa State last week.

The No. 2 Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) headline likely the deepest conference in basketball, one that features six ranked teams from the most recent USA TODAY Coaches Poll — and potentially nine NCAA Tournament teams.

Houston guard Jamal Shead has emerged as one of the best guards in the country, averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 assists per game this season, scoring 26 in the Cougars' 73-65 win over the Cyclones.

REQUIRED READING: Without Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas basketball routs Texas for Big 12 Conference victory

Kansas also won its lone matchup, defeating Texas 86-67 behind Hunter Dickinson's 20 points and seven rebounds.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma, who has been in and out of the top 25 rankings this season, defeated in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday on a buzzer-beater 3-point shot by Javian McCollum in overtime.

Here's where Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Polls:

College basketball rankings for Feb. 26

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the poll is released.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the poll is released.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: College basketball rankings: Where will Big 12 rank in Coaches, AP polls?