College basketball rankings: Where will Big Ten teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Few teams throughout college basketball this season have nearly as impressive a resume as Purdue. The Boilermakers were rewarded for their impressive season over the weekend.

No. 2 Purdue (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) on Saturday was tabbed as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee's preview of the top 16 in the NCAA Tournament, topping No. 1 ranked and reigning national champion UConn. Less than 24 hours later, the Boilermakers stayed in the national attention but this time for the wrong storyline as they lost to an Ohio State team that fired its head coach earlier in the week after losing six of its last seven games heading into the Sunday.

Wisconsin was the lone ranked Big Ten team to lose this week, falling on the road in overtime to Iowa on Saturday after taking down Ohio State 62-54 on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers' loss to the Hawkeyes continues a frustrating month for their tournament resume and seeding: They have lost five of their last six games after being ranked No. 6 in the Coaches' Poll at the start of the month.

With Wisconsin continuing to struggle, Illinois (19-6, 10-4) has some breathing room for second place in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini took care of business throughout the week, picking up wins against Michigan and at Maryland. Terrence Shannon was a big part to the Illini's first win in College Park since 2011 on Saturday as the senior guard took over on both ends of the floor with 27 points, four blocks and one steal.

Meanwhile, Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) continued to make up ground in the conference, moving into a tie for third place after picking up road wins at Penn State and in-state rival Michigan. The Spartans, who received votes in last week's polls, are currently a projected 7 seed in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projection.

Here are the latest updates to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for Feb. 19

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: College basketball rankings: Where will Big Ten rank in Coaches, AP polls?