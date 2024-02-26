College basketball rankings: Where will Big Ten teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Following a 73-69 upset loss to Ohio State, Purdue responded with a 2-0 week to likely find itself near the top of the polls once again on Feb. 26.

The Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) lead the conference standings over Illinois (20-7, 11-5) and Northwestern (19-8, 10-6) and Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6).

Purdue defeated Rutgers 96-68 on Thursday and Michigan 84-76 on Sunday behind star forward Zach Edey's 25 and 35 points, respectively.

No. 12 Illinois went 1-1 this week but should still find itself within the top 25 polls. The Fighting Illini were upset by Penn State 90-89 despite star guard Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 35 points on 10 of 18 shooting, losing a game on Purdue in the conference standings in the process.

Northwestern, Wisconsin and Michigan State are likely to be unranked, but are hoping for a late season push heading into the conference tournament.

Here are the latest updates to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for Feb. 26

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

