College basketball rankings: Where will Big 12 teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars capped off a successful foray into the Big 12, a year after joining from the American Athletic Conference, as they clinched the conference regular season title over the weekend with a 76-46 throttling win over Kansas.

No. 11 Baylor (22-9, 11-7 Big 12) began the week with an impressive come-from-behind victory over Texas, a game that Scott Drew's squad came back from down 13 thanks to a 21-2 run in the second half. However, that be the lone win of the week for the Bears, who 3-seed in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projection, as Baylor lost to Texas Tech on Saturday despite a late game comeback.

The No. 6 ranked Iowa State Cyclones and No. 23 ranked BYU Cougars both split the week at 1-1. Iowa State beat BYU before losing to Kansas State while the Cougars beat Oklahoma State over the weekend to even their week. Kanas beat in-state rival Kansas State earlier in the week before their aforementioned loss to Houston.

Of the conference's three teams that received votes last week in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, one — Texas Tech — won both of its games this week. The Red Raiders, who were the unofficial No. 27 team in the country last week in the Coaches' poll, should continue to make headway in the top 25 polls with wins over Oklahoma State and Baylor.

As for the other two teams — TCU and Oklahoma — both split the week at 1-1, making a move into the top 25 unlikely and continuing a toll on their chances of receiving an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. Both will face each other in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City.

Here are where Big 12 teams stand in the updated Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College basketball rankings for March 11

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25 Poll

