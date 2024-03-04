College basketball rankings: Where will Big Ten teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

With selection Sunday only two weeks away, the major national polls have largely given way to metrics like the NCAA’s NET rankings when discussing the sport and who will get the 68 coveted spots in the NCAA Tournament.

Still, the polls play a large role in shaping the conversation around the sport, as well as the way that individual programs and conferences are measured.

In the Big Ten, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 continue to show a league lacking some of its traditional depth.

Last week, just two teams from the conference were ranked — No. 3 Purdue and No. 16 Illinois.

The Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) won their lone game last week, holding off Michigan State 80-74 behind 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists from reigning national player of the year Zach Edey. Purdue has won 12 of its past 13 games. Last week, it trailed No. 1 Houston by 36 points and No. 2 UConn by one point in the Coaches Poll, though the Cougars and Huskies combined to go 3-0 since then.

The Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5) won both of their games, scoring a combined 196 points in victories against Minnesota and Wisconsin. The three teams outside the top 25 that received votes for the poll — Wisconsin, Northwestern and Nebraska — each lost at least once, making a move into the top 25 unlikely.

Here are where Big Ten teams stand in the updated Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College basketball rankings for March 4

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon

