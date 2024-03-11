College basketball rankings: Where will Big Ten teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

With the regular season in the books, the focus turns to the postseason and the Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis.

No. 2 Purdue (28-3, 17-3 Big Ten) clinched its second straight Big Ten regular season title on Tuesday in a come-from-behind victory in Champaign against No. 12 Illinois. The Boilermakers big three — Zach Edey, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer — combined for 57 of Purdue's 77 points against the Illini. The win marked Purdue's nation leading 11th Quad 1 win of the season.

The Boilermakers are the first team to win back-to-back outright Big Ten regular season titles since Ohio State did it in 2006 and 2007.

The Illini bounced back from their early week loss to the Boilermakers by taking down Iowa, led by Terrence Shannon Jr. Outside of Purdue, they remain one of the most consistent teams in the conference, moving to 23-8 (14-6).

Michigan State (18-13, 10-10) started an important final week of the regular season with a boost to its NCAA Tournament resume, picking up a win against Northwestern. However, the Spartans were unable to build off that as Tom Izzo's squad fell to Indiana on Sunday at Assembly Hall. Michigan State lost a seven-point lead with under 10 minutes to go, falling to the Hoosiers 65-64.

Here is where Big Ten teams stand in the updated Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College basketball rankings for March 11

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the Coaches Poll is released

AP Top 25 Poll

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released

