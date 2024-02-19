College basketball rankings: Where will ACC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

The race for the ACC crown is still up for grabs with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

No. 7 North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC), one week removed from a loss at home to Clemson, received another gut-wrenching loss to open the week, falling 86-79 to Syracuse (16-10, 7-8) on Tuesday. The Tar Heels bounced back over the weekend against Virginia Tech, taking down the Hokies 96-81 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill behind Armando Bacot's 81st double double (25 points, 12 rebounds) of his career.

No. 9 Duke (20-5, 11-3) took care of business on the week, picking up wins against Wake Forest and Florida State. In the Blue Devils' 76-67 win vs. the Seminoles on Saturday, freshman guard Jared McCain set a Duke freshman record with eight made 3-pointers. McCain led Duke with 35 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field, matching Zion Williamson's Duke freshman single-game scoring record.

Duke's 2-0 week, paired with a 1-1 week for North Carolina, helped the Blue Devils stay within striking distance of North Carolina atop the ACC standings. Elsewhere, No. 23 Virginia (20-6, 11-4) split the week with a loss to Pitt and a win over Wake Forest, against whom Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett received his first technical in 15 years. The win puts the Cavaliers over the 20-win mark for third straight season and 12th under Bennett.

