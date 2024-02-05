College basketball rankings: Where will ACC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

The latest chapter of the most storied rivalry in college basketball offered some clarity on the race for the ACC men’s basketball regular-season title.

In their 49th all-time meeting as top-10 opponents, No. 3 North Carolina (18-4, 10-1 ACC) ran past No. 7 Duke (16-5, 7-3) 93-84 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill behind double-doubles from Harrison Ingram (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Armando Bacot (25 points, 10 rebounds). It was the Tar Heels’ fifth victory in their past eight meetings against the Blue Devils, going back to February 2021.

For coach Hubert Davis’ team, it served as a valuable and emphatic bounce-back from a one-point loss four nights earlier at Georgia Tech. For Duke, it snapped a three-game win streak and knocked it back 2.5 games behind North Carolina in the ACC standings. The Tar Heels are the only ACC team with fewer than three losses in conference play.

REQUIRED READING: What disappointed Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer in Blue Devils' loss at UNC

While the longtime Tobacco Road rivals have been the only ACC teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the past several weeks, they may soon have some company.

Virginia (17-5, 8-3) has won its past six games, capped off by a one-point win Saturday at Clemson. Last week, the Cavaliers were the 12th team receiving votes in the poll that was left outside the top 25.

How will that affect where the ACC teams rank in the updated Coaches and AP Top 25 polls?

REQUIRED READING: Armando Bacot, UNC basketball overwhelm Duke with a vintage trait of the Tar Heels

College basketball rankings for Feb. 5

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: College basketball rankings: Where will ACC rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?