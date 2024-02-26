College basketball rankings: Where will ACC teams rank in updated Coaches, AP polls?

The court storming debate continued across college basketball on Saturday after Duke star forward Kyle Filipowski was injured following the Blue Devils' upset loss to Wake Forest on the road.

No. 7 Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) fell to the Demon Deacons despite Filipowski leading the team in points (17), rebounds (8) and assists (5) in the game. Afterward, Filipowski was diagnosed with a knee injury, per Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Should he miss time, it would be a huge blow to the Blue Devils' ACC and NCAA championship hopes.

Duke is a game back of North Carolina (21-6, 13-4) in the ACC standings and ahead of Virginia (20-8, 11-6).

Duke and North Carolina are likely to be two true contenders come March Madness, and both will more than likely find themselves inside the top 10 of the updated AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Polls.

Here's where ACC teams are ranked in the updated AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Polls:

College basketball rankings for Feb. 26

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is released.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the AP Poll is released.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: College basketball rankings: Where will ACC rank in Coaches, AP polls?