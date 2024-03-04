College basketball rankings: Where will ACC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

With selection Sunday only two weeks away, the major national polls don’t occupy the same prominent place that they have for much of the season, with metrics like the NCAA’s NET rankings now taking priority when discussing the sport and who will get the 68 coveted spots in the NCAA Tournament.

Still, the polls play a large role in shaping the conversation around the sport, as well as the way that individual programs and conferences are measured.

In the ACC, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 continue to show a league lacking some of its usual star power and depth beyond its two traditional powers.

Last week, just two teams from the conference were ranked — No. 8 North Carolina and No. 10 Duke.

The Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC) appear to be hitting their stride, with victories last week against Miami and NC State extending their win streak to four games. That run immediately followed a stretch in which coach Hubert Davis’ team had lost three of five games and nearly fell out of the top 10. In the win against Miami, guard RJ Davis, the frontrunner for ACC player of the year honors, scored 42 points, the highest-scoring game by a North Carolina player in 26 years.

The Blue Devils (23-6, 14-4) bounced back from a much-discussed Feb. 24 loss at Wake Forest by trouncing Louisville and Virginia, games coach Jon Scheyer’s team won by 25 points apiece. Since a Feb. 3 loss at North Carolina, Duke has won seven of its past eight games to remain a game behind the Tar Heels in the ACC standings.

The two longtime rivals are likely to remain the ACC’s lone representatives in the polls. The three ACC teams not in the top 25 that received votes for last week’s poll — Clemson, Wake Forest and Virginia — went a combined 2-4 last week, with each squad losing at least once.

Here are where ACC teams stand in the updated Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College basketball rankings for March 4

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the poll is released Monday afternoon

