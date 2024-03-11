College basketball rankings: Where will ACC teams rank in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

North Carolina basketball continues to prove its brief setback a few weeks back was a fluke and that it can make a Final Four run in March.

Behind senior guard Cormac Ryan's career-high 31 points, the No. 7 ranked Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3 ACC) secured their first ACC regular season title under coach Hubert Davis on Saturday taking down rival No. 8 Duke 84-79 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels, who also beat Notre Dame on the week, take six-game winning streak to the nation's capitol for the ACC Tournament at Capitol One Arena.

In what was a back-and-forth game against North Carolina, the Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5), who picked up a win earlier in the week to N.C. State, brought it as close to three points with five seconds to go but ultimately fell short of sharing the ACC regular season crown with the Tar Heels. Kyle Kilipowski led Duke with 23-points on 8 of 18 shooting from the field.

REQUIRED: Cormac Ryan leads UNC basketball past Duke, Tar Heels win outright ACC championship

Despite picking up a win over the weekend against Clemson, Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9) saw its NCAA Tournament hopes take a hit earlier in the week as the Deacons fell to Georgia Tech. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Wake Forest as one of his "Next Four Out" in his latest NCAA Tournament projection, making this week's ACC tournament crucial for the Demon Deacons' March Madness resume.

REQUIRD READING: ACC Basketball Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, seedings for 2024 championship

Here are where ACC teams stand in the updated Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

College basketball rankings for March 11

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the Coaches Poll is released

AP Top 25 Poll

This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 Poll is released

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: College basketball rankings: Where will ACC rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?