College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 24

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Thursday, February 24

College Basketball Rankings: Week 16

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 24th from 1 to 68.

68 North Texas Mean Green 23-6

Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: Middle, Tennessee, WKU

67 Marshall Thundering Herd 24-6

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: at Old Dominion

66 Bradley Braves 22-8

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: Drake

65 UAB Blazers 21-8

Previous Rank: 67

Remaining Schedule: at WKU, at Charlotte

64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-10

Previous Rank: 64

Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, SMU

63 Liberty Flames 23-7

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: Queens University

62 College of Charleston 27-3

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: Stony Brook

61 Vanderbilt Commodores 15-13

Previous Rank: 51

Remaining Schedule: Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State

60 Drake Bulldogs 24-6

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: at Bradley

59 Michigan Wolverines 16-12

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana

58 Penn State Nittany Lions 17-11

Previous Rank: 58

Remaining Schedule: Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland

57 North Carolina Tar Heels 17-11

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: Virginia, at Florida State, Duke

56 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 26-4

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: at South Dakota State

55 Seton Hall Pirates 16-12

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Villanova, at Providence

54 Florida Atlantic Owls 25-3

Previous Rank: 55

Remaining Schedule: at Rice, at Louisiana Tech

53 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-11

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse

52 New Mexico Lobos 20-8

Previous Rank: 52

Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State

51 Oregon Ducks 15-13

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford

College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 50

50 Arizona State Sun Devils 19-9

Previous Rank: 49

Remaining Schedule: at Arizona, at UCLA, at USC

49 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-12

Previous Rank: 36

Remaining Schedule: Kansas State, Baylor, at Texas Tech

48 West Virginia Mountaineers 16-12

Previous Rank: 50

Remaining Schedule: at Kansas, at Iowa State, Kansas State

47 Boise State Broncos 22-6

Previous Rank: 46

Remaining Schedule: at San Jose State, San Diego State, at Utah State

46 Nevada Wolf Pack 21-7

Previous Rank: 45

Remaining Schedule: at Fresno State, at Wyoming, UNLV

45 Iowa Hawkeyes 17-11

Previous Rank: 39

Remaining Schedule: Michigan State, at Indiana, Nebraska

44 Wisconsin Badgers 16-11

Previous Rank: 43

Remaining Schedule: at Michigan, Purdue, at Minnesota

43 Virginia Tech Hokies 16-12

Previous Rank: 44

Remaining Schedule: at Duke, at Louisville, Florida State

42 Utah State Aggies 22-7

Previous Rank: 42

Remaining Schedule: at UNLV, Boise State

41 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 17-11

Previous Rank: 37

Remaining Schedule: at Penn State, at Minnesota, Northwestern

40 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-12

Previous Rank: 47

Remaining Schedule: TCU, at Kansas, Oklahoma State

39 Maryland Terrapins 19-9

Previous Rank: 41

Remaining Schedule: Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Penn State

38 USC Trojans 20-8

Previous Rank: 48

Remaining Schedule: at Utah, Arizona, Arizona State

37 Clemson Tigers 20-8

Previous Rank: 38

Remaining Schedule: at NC State, at Virginia, Notre Dame

36 Michigan State Spartans 17-10

Previous Rank: 40

Remaining Schedule: at Iowa, at Nebraska, Ohio State

35 Mississippi State Bulldogs 18-10

Previous Rank: 32

Remaining Schedule: Texas A&M, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

34 Arkansas Razorbacks 19-9

Previous Rank: 34

Remaining Schedule: at Alabama, at Tennessee, Kentucky

33 Missouri Tigers 20-8

Previous Rank: 35

Remaining Schedule: at Georgia, at LSU, Ole Miss

32 Kentucky WIldcats 19-9

Previous Rank: 33

Remaining Schedule: Auburn, Vanderbilt, at Arkansas

31 Auburn Tigers 19-9

Previous Rank: 31

Remaining Schedule: at Kentucky, at Alabama, Tennessee

30 Memphis Tigers 21-7

Previous Rank: 30

Remaining Schedule: Cincinnati, at SMU, Houston

29 TCU Horned Frogs 18-10

Previous Rank: 28

Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma

28 Providence Friars 20-8

Previous Rank: 26

Remaining Schedule: at Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall

27 Xavier Musketeers 20-8

Previous Rank: 24

Remaining Schedule: at Seton Hall, at Providence, Butler

26 Illinois Fighting Illini 19-9

Previous Rank: 29

Remaining Schedule: at Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue

College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 25

25 Pitt Panthers 20-8

Previous Rank: 27

Remaining Schedule: Syracuse, at NOtre Dame, at Miami

24 Duke Blue Devils 20-8

Previous Rank: 25

Remaining Schedule: Virginia Tech, NC State, at North Carolina

23 Iowa State Cyclones 17-10

Previous Rank: 17

Remaining Schedule: Oklahoma, West Virginia, at Bayor

22 NC State Wolfpack 22-7

Previous Rank: 22

Remaining Schedule: Clemson, at Duke

21 San Diego State Aztecs 22-5

Previous Rank: 21

Remaining Schedule: at New Mexico, at Boise State, Wyoming

20 Indiana Hoosiers 19-9

Previous Rank: 15

Remaining Schedule: at Purdue, Iowa, Michigan

19 Northwestern Wildcats 20-8

Previous Rank: 13

Remaining Schedule: at Maryland, Penn State, at Rutgers

18 Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-5

Previous Rank: 20

Remaining Schedule: Saint Mary’s, Chicago State

17 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-5

Previous Rank: 19

Remaining Schedule: at Gonzaga

16 Creighton Bluejays 18-10

Previous Rank: 12

Remaining Schedule: at Villanova, Georgetown, at DePaul

15 Tennessee Volunteers 20-8

Previous Rank: 8

Remaining Schedule: South Carolina, Arkansas, at Auburn

14 Texas A&M Aggies 21-7

Previous Rank: 23

Remaining Schedule: at Mississippi State, at Ole Miss, Alabama

13 Virginia Cavaliers 21-5

Previous Rank: 10

Remaining Schedule: at North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville

12 UConn Huskies 21-7

Previous Rank: 18

Remaining Schedule: at St. John’s, DePaul, at Villanova

11 Baylor Bears 20-7

Previous Rank: 7

Remaining Schedule: Texas, at Oklahoma State, Iowa State

College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 10

10 Kansas State Wildcats 21-7

Previous Rank: 16

Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at West Virginia

9 Marquette Golden Eagles 22-6

Previous Rank: 14

Remaining Schedule: DePaul, at Butler, St. John’s

8 Texas Longhorns 22-6

Previous Rank: 11

Remaining Schedule: at Baylor, at TCU, Kansas

7 Miami Hurricanes 23-5

Previous Rank: 9

Remaining Schedule: Florida State, Pitt

6 Houston Cougars 26-2

Previous Rank: 6

Remaining Schedule: at East Carolina, Wichita State, at Memphis

5 Purdue Boilermakers 24-4

Previous Rank: 5

Remaining Schedule: Indiana, at Wisconsin, Illinois

4 Arizona Wildcats 24-4

Previous Rank: 4

Remaining Schedule: Arizona State, at USC at UCLA

3 Alabama Crimson Tide 24-4

Previous Rank: 3

Remaining Schedule: Arkansas, Auburn, at Texas A&M

2 UCLA Bruins 24-4

Previous Rank: 2

Remaining Schedule: at Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona

1 Kansas Jayhawks 23-5

Previous Rank: 1

Remaining Schedule: West Virginia, Texas Tech, at Texas

