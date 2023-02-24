College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 24
College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Thursday, February 24
College Basketball Rankings: Week 16
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Contact @ColFootballNews
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 24th from 1 to 68.
68 North Texas Mean Green 23-6
Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: Middle, Tennessee, WKU
67 Marshall Thundering Herd 24-6
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: at Old Dominion
66 Bradley Braves 22-8
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Drake
65 UAB Blazers 21-8
Previous Rank: 67
Remaining Schedule: at WKU, at Charlotte
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-10
Previous Rank: 64
Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, SMU
63 Liberty Flames 23-7
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: Queens University
62 College of Charleston 27-3
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: Stony Brook
61 Vanderbilt Commodores 15-13
Previous Rank: 51
Remaining Schedule: Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State
60 Drake Bulldogs 24-6
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: at Bradley
59 Michigan Wolverines 16-12
Previous Rank: 59
Remaining Schedule: Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana
58 Penn State Nittany Lions 17-11
Previous Rank: 58
Remaining Schedule: Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland
57 North Carolina Tar Heels 17-11
Previous Rank: 57
Remaining Schedule: Virginia, at Florida State, Duke
56 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 26-4
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: at South Dakota State
55 Seton Hall Pirates 16-12
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Villanova, at Providence
54 Florida Atlantic Owls 25-3
Previous Rank: 55
Remaining Schedule: at Rice, at Louisiana Tech
53 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-11
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse
52 New Mexico Lobos 20-8
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State
51 Oregon Ducks 15-13
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 50
College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 50
50 Arizona State Sun Devils 19-9
Previous Rank: 49
Remaining Schedule: at Arizona, at UCLA, at USC
49 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-12
Previous Rank: 36
Remaining Schedule: Kansas State, Baylor, at Texas Tech
48 West Virginia Mountaineers 16-12
Previous Rank: 50
Remaining Schedule: at Kansas, at Iowa State, Kansas State
47 Boise State Broncos 22-6
Previous Rank: 46
Remaining Schedule: at San Jose State, San Diego State, at Utah State
46 Nevada Wolf Pack 21-7
Previous Rank: 45
Remaining Schedule: at Fresno State, at Wyoming, UNLV
45 Iowa Hawkeyes 17-11
Previous Rank: 39
Remaining Schedule: Michigan State, at Indiana, Nebraska
44 Wisconsin Badgers 16-11
Previous Rank: 43
Remaining Schedule: at Michigan, Purdue, at Minnesota
43 Virginia Tech Hokies 16-12
Previous Rank: 44
Remaining Schedule: at Duke, at Louisville, Florida State
42 Utah State Aggies 22-7
Previous Rank: 42
Remaining Schedule: at UNLV, Boise State
41 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 17-11
Previous Rank: 37
Remaining Schedule: at Penn State, at Minnesota, Northwestern
40 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-12
Previous Rank: 47
Remaining Schedule: TCU, at Kansas, Oklahoma State
39 Maryland Terrapins 19-9
Previous Rank: 41
Remaining Schedule: Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Penn State
38 USC Trojans 20-8
Previous Rank: 48
Remaining Schedule: at Utah, Arizona, Arizona State
37 Clemson Tigers 20-8
Previous Rank: 38
Remaining Schedule: at NC State, at Virginia, Notre Dame
36 Michigan State Spartans 17-10
Previous Rank: 40
Remaining Schedule: at Iowa, at Nebraska, Ohio State
35 Mississippi State Bulldogs 18-10
Previous Rank: 32
Remaining Schedule: Texas A&M, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt
34 Arkansas Razorbacks 19-9
Previous Rank: 34
Remaining Schedule: at Alabama, at Tennessee, Kentucky
33 Missouri Tigers 20-8
Previous Rank: 35
Remaining Schedule: at Georgia, at LSU, Ole Miss
32 Kentucky WIldcats 19-9
Previous Rank: 33
Remaining Schedule: Auburn, Vanderbilt, at Arkansas
31 Auburn Tigers 19-9
Previous Rank: 31
Remaining Schedule: at Kentucky, at Alabama, Tennessee
30 Memphis Tigers 21-7
Previous Rank: 30
Remaining Schedule: Cincinnati, at SMU, Houston
29 TCU Horned Frogs 18-10
Previous Rank: 28
Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma
28 Providence Friars 20-8
Previous Rank: 26
Remaining Schedule: at Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall
27 Xavier Musketeers 20-8
Previous Rank: 24
Remaining Schedule: at Seton Hall, at Providence, Butler
26 Illinois Fighting Illini 19-9
Previous Rank: 29
Remaining Schedule: at Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 25
College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 25
25 Pitt Panthers 20-8
Previous Rank: 27
Remaining Schedule: Syracuse, at NOtre Dame, at Miami
24 Duke Blue Devils 20-8
Previous Rank: 25
Remaining Schedule: Virginia Tech, NC State, at North Carolina
23 Iowa State Cyclones 17-10
Previous Rank: 17
Remaining Schedule: Oklahoma, West Virginia, at Bayor
22 NC State Wolfpack 22-7
Previous Rank: 22
Remaining Schedule: Clemson, at Duke
21 San Diego State Aztecs 22-5
Previous Rank: 21
Remaining Schedule: at New Mexico, at Boise State, Wyoming
20 Indiana Hoosiers 19-9
Previous Rank: 15
Remaining Schedule: at Purdue, Iowa, Michigan
19 Northwestern Wildcats 20-8
Previous Rank: 13
Remaining Schedule: at Maryland, Penn State, at Rutgers
18 Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-5
Previous Rank: 20
Remaining Schedule: Saint Mary’s, Chicago State
17 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-5
Previous Rank: 19
Remaining Schedule: at Gonzaga
16 Creighton Bluejays 18-10
Previous Rank: 12
Remaining Schedule: at Villanova, Georgetown, at DePaul
15 Tennessee Volunteers 20-8
Previous Rank: 8
Remaining Schedule: South Carolina, Arkansas, at Auburn
14 Texas A&M Aggies 21-7
Previous Rank: 23
Remaining Schedule: at Mississippi State, at Ole Miss, Alabama
13 Virginia Cavaliers 21-5
Previous Rank: 10
Remaining Schedule: at North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville
12 UConn Huskies 21-7
Previous Rank: 18
Remaining Schedule: at St. John’s, DePaul, at Villanova
11 Baylor Bears 20-7
Previous Rank: 7
Remaining Schedule: Texas, at Oklahoma State, Iowa State
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 10
College Basketball Rankings: February 24 Top 10
10 Kansas State Wildcats 21-7
Previous Rank: 16
Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at West Virginia
9 Marquette Golden Eagles 22-6
Previous Rank: 14
Remaining Schedule: DePaul, at Butler, St. John’s
8 Texas Longhorns 22-6
Previous Rank: 11
Remaining Schedule: at Baylor, at TCU, Kansas
7 Miami Hurricanes 23-5
Previous Rank: 9
Remaining Schedule: Florida State, Pitt
6 Houston Cougars 26-2
Previous Rank: 6
Remaining Schedule: at East Carolina, Wichita State, at Memphis
5 Purdue Boilermakers 24-4
Previous Rank: 5
Remaining Schedule: Indiana, at Wisconsin, Illinois
4 Arizona Wildcats 24-4
Previous Rank: 4
Remaining Schedule: Arizona State, at USC at UCLA
3 Alabama Crimson Tide 24-4
Previous Rank: 3
Remaining Schedule: Arkansas, Auburn, at Texas A&M
2 UCLA Bruins 24-4
Previous Rank: 2
Remaining Schedule: at Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona
1 Kansas Jayhawks 23-5
Previous Rank: 1
Remaining Schedule: West Virginia, Texas Tech, at Texas
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections