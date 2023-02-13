College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams Week 15

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – after Week 15

College Basketball Rankings: Week 15

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Contact @ColFootballNews

Okay, yeah, we’re College Football News, so it takes a little while to get up to the speed we should be at for college basketball.

The predictions are doing okay, things are starting to become clear, and we’ve seen enough to do this right.

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for Week 15 from 1-68 – 68 for the number of teams in the NCAA Tournament, even though a bulk of them here will be knocked out by conference champions with automatic bids.

68 Loyola Marymount Lions 17-10

Remaining Schedule: Gonzaga, Pacific, at Pepperdine

67 UCF Knights 15-9

Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, Cincinnati, USF, at Tulsa, at Temple, East Carolina

66 UAB Blazers 17-8

Remaining Schedule: at UTEP, at UTSA, Rice, at WKU, at Charlotte

65 Penn State Nittany Lions 14-11

Remaining Schedule: Illinois, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland

64 North Texas Mean Green 19-5

Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech, at UTEP, at Charlotte, Middle, Tennessee, WKU

63 Florida Gators 13-12

Remaining Schedule: Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, at Georgia, LSU

62 Michigan Wolverines 14-11

Remaining Schedule: at Wisconsin, Michigan State, at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana

61 Vanderbilt Commodores 13-12

Remaining Schedule: at South Carolina, Auburn, at LSU, Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State

60 Drake Bulldogs 20-6

Remaining Schedule: at Northern Iowa, Belmont, Illinois State, at Bradley

59 Liberty Flames 18-6

Remaining Schedule: at Kennesaw State, at Jacksonville State, at Queens University, Queens University

Story continues

57 Utah Utes 17-9

Remaining Schedule: at Arizona, at Arizona State, UCLA, USC, at Colorado

57 College of Charleston 23-3

Remaining Schedule: Northeastern, at Elon, Towson, Stony Brook

56 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 20-4

Remaining Schedule: at South Alabama, Georgia Southern, at Old Dominion, at Texas State

55 Seton Hall Pirates 14-11

Remaining Schedule: Georgetown, at UConn, Xavier, Villanova, at Providence

54 Arizona State Sun Devils 18-8

Remaining Schedule: Colorado, Utah, at Arizona, at UCLA, at USC

53 North Carolina Tar Heels 16-9

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Virginia, at Florida State, Duke

52 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-9

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse

51 Utah State Aggies 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Air Force, Nevada, at Wyoming, at UNLV, Boise State

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 50

College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 50

50 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 23-4

Remaining Schedule: North Dakota, North Dakota State, at South Dakota, at South Dakota State

49 USC Trojans 17-8

Remaining Schedule: Cal, Stanford, at Colorado, at Utah, Arizona, Arizona State

48 Wisconsin Badgers 14-10

Remaining Schedule: Michigan, Rutgers, Iowa, at Michigan, Purdue, at Minnesota

47 Virginia Tech Hokies 15-10

Remaining Schedule: at Georgia Tech, Pitt, Miami, at Duke, at Louisville, Florida State

46 Oregon Ducks 15-11

Remaining Schedule: at Washington, at Washington State, at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford

45 Kentucky WIldcats 16-9

Remaining Schedule: at Mississippi State, Tennessee, at Florida, Auburn, Vanderbilt, at Arkansas

44 New Mexico Lobos 18-6

Remaining Schedule: Wyoming, at San Jose State, at Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State

43 Boise State Broncos 18-6

Remaining Schedule: at Colorado State, UNLV, New Mexico, at San Jose State, San Diego State, at Utah State

42 West Virginia Mountaineers 15-10

Remaining Schedule: at Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, at Kansas, at Iowa State, Kansas State

41 Clemson Tigers 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Florida State, at Louisville, Syracuse, at NC State, at Virginia, Notre Dame

40 Florida Atlantic Owls 24-2

Remaining Schedule: at Middle Tennessee, UTSA, UTEP, at Rice, at Louisiana Tech

39 Michigan State Spartans 16-9

Remaining Schedule: Minnesota, at Michigan, Indiana, at Iowa, at Nebraska, Ohio State

38 Maryland Terrapins 17-8

Remaining Schedule: Purdue, at Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Penn State

37 Iowa Hawkeyes 16-9

Remaining Schedule: Ohio State, at Northwestern, at Wisconsin, Michigan State, at Indiana, Nebraska

36 Nevada Wolf Pack 19-6

Remaining Schedule: at Utah State, San Jose State, at Fresno State, at Wyoming, UNLV

35 Mississippi State Bulldogs 17-8

Remaining Schedule: Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

34 Memphis Tigers 19-6

Remaining Schedule: UCF, at Houston, at Wichita State, Cincinnati, at SMU, Houston

33 Auburn Tigers 17-8

Remaining Schedule: Missouri, at Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, at Kentucky, at Alabama, Tennessee

32 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16-9

Remaining Schedule: Nebraska, at Wisconsin, Michigan, at Penn State, at Minnesota, Northwestern

31 Missouri Tigers 19-6

Remaining Schedule: at Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, at Georgia, at LSU, Ole Miss

30 Duke Blue Devils 17-8

Remaining Schedule: Notre Dame, at Syracuse, Louisville, Virginia Tech, NC State, at North Carolina

29 Providence Friars 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Creighton, Villanova, at UConn, at Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall

28 Texas A&M Aggies 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Arkansas, at Missouri, Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Ole Miss, Alabama

27 Illinois Fighting Illini 17-7

Remaining Schedule: at Penn State, at Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, at Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue

26 TCU Horned Frogs 17-8

Remaining Schedule: at Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 25

College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 25

25 Pitt Panthers 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Boston College, at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, at NOtre Dame, at Miami

24 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-9

Remaining Schedule: Kansas, at TCU at West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, at Texas Tech

23 Xavier Musketeers 19-6

Remaining Schedule: at Marquette, DePaul, Villanova, at Seton Hall, at Providence, Butler

22 Northwestern Wildcats 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Indiana, Iowa, at Illinois, at Maryland, Penn State, at Rutgers

21 NC State Wolfpack 20-6

Remaining Schedule: at Syracuse, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, at Duke

20 San Diego State Aztecs 20-5

Remaining Schedule: at Fresno State, Colorado State, at New Mexico, at Boise State, Wyoming

19 Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-5

Remaining Schedule: at Loyola Marymount, at Pepperdine, San Diego, Saint Mary’s, Chicago State

18 UConn Huskies 19-7

Remaining Schedule: Seton Hall, Providence, at St. John’s, DePaul, at Villanova

17 Saint Mary’s Gaels 22-5

Remaining Schedule: at San Diego, BYU, Pacific, at Gonzaga

16 Iowa State Cyclones 16-8

Remaining Schedule: TCU, at Kansas State, at Texas Oklahoma, West Virginia, at Bayor

15 Indiana Hoosiers 18-7

Remaining Schedule: at Northwestern, Illinois, at Michigan State, at Purdue, Iowa, Michigan

14 Marquette Golden Eagles 20-6

Remaining Schedule: Xavier, at Creighton, DePaul, at Butler, St. John’s

13 Kansas State Wildcats 19-6

Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma, Iowa State, Baylor, at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at West Virginia

12 Tennessee Volunteers 19-6

Remaining Schedule: Alabama, at Kentucky, at Texas A&M, South Carolina, Arkansas, at Auburn

11 Miami Hurricanes 20-5

Remaining Schedule: at North Carolina, Wake Forest, at Virginia Tech, Florida State, Pitt

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 10

College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 10

10 Creighton Bluejays 17-8

Remaining Schedule: at Providence, at St. John’s, Marquette, at Villanova, Georgetown, at DePaul

9 Baylor Bears 19-6

Remaining Schedule: West Virginia, at Kansas, at Kansas State, Texas, at Oklahoma State, Iowa State

8 Virginia Cavaliers 19-4

Remaining Schedule: at Louisville, Notre Dame, at Boston College, at North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville

7 Texas Longhorns 20-5

Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State, at Baylor, at TCU, Kansas

6 Arizona Wildcats 22-4

Remaining Schedule: Utah, Colorado, Arizona State, at USC at UCLA

5 Purdue Boilermakers 23-3

Remaining Schedule: at Maryland, Ohio State, Indiana, at Wisconsin, Illinois

4 Houston Cougars 23-2

Remaining Schedule: at SMU, Memphis, Tulane, at East Carolina, Wichita State, at Memphis

3 Kansas Jayhawks 20-5

Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma State, Baylor, at TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, at Texas

2 UCLA Bruins 21-4

Remaining Schedule: Stanford, Cal, at Utah, at Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 22-3

Remaining Schedule: at Tennessee, Georgia, at South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, at Texas A&M

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Story originally appeared on College Football News