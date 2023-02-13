College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams Week 15
College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – after Week 15
College Basketball Rankings: Week 15
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15
Okay, yeah, we’re College Football News, so it takes a little while to get up to the speed we should be at for college basketball.
The predictions are doing okay, things are starting to become clear, and we’ve seen enough to do this right.
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for Week 15 from 1-68 – 68 for the number of teams in the NCAA Tournament, even though a bulk of them here will be knocked out by conference champions with automatic bids.
68 Loyola Marymount Lions 17-10
Remaining Schedule: Gonzaga, Pacific, at Pepperdine
67 UCF Knights 15-9
Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, Cincinnati, USF, at Tulsa, at Temple, East Carolina
66 UAB Blazers 17-8
Remaining Schedule: at UTEP, at UTSA, Rice, at WKU, at Charlotte
65 Penn State Nittany Lions 14-11
Remaining Schedule: Illinois, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland
64 North Texas Mean Green 19-5
Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech, at UTEP, at Charlotte, Middle, Tennessee, WKU
63 Florida Gators 13-12
Remaining Schedule: Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, at Georgia, LSU
62 Michigan Wolverines 14-11
Remaining Schedule: at Wisconsin, Michigan State, at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana
61 Vanderbilt Commodores 13-12
Remaining Schedule: at South Carolina, Auburn, at LSU, Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State
60 Drake Bulldogs 20-6
Remaining Schedule: at Northern Iowa, Belmont, Illinois State, at Bradley
59 Liberty Flames 18-6
Remaining Schedule: at Kennesaw State, at Jacksonville State, at Queens University, Queens University
57 Utah Utes 17-9
Remaining Schedule: at Arizona, at Arizona State, UCLA, USC, at Colorado
57 College of Charleston 23-3
Remaining Schedule: Northeastern, at Elon, Towson, Stony Brook
56 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 20-4
Remaining Schedule: at South Alabama, Georgia Southern, at Old Dominion, at Texas State
55 Seton Hall Pirates 14-11
Remaining Schedule: Georgetown, at UConn, Xavier, Villanova, at Providence
54 Arizona State Sun Devils 18-8
Remaining Schedule: Colorado, Utah, at Arizona, at UCLA, at USC
53 North Carolina Tar Heels 16-9
Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Virginia, at Florida State, Duke
52 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-9
Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse
51 Utah State Aggies 18-7
Remaining Schedule: Air Force, Nevada, at Wyoming, at UNLV, Boise State
College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 50
50 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 23-4
Remaining Schedule: North Dakota, North Dakota State, at South Dakota, at South Dakota State
49 USC Trojans 17-8
Remaining Schedule: Cal, Stanford, at Colorado, at Utah, Arizona, Arizona State
48 Wisconsin Badgers 14-10
Remaining Schedule: Michigan, Rutgers, Iowa, at Michigan, Purdue, at Minnesota
47 Virginia Tech Hokies 15-10
Remaining Schedule: at Georgia Tech, Pitt, Miami, at Duke, at Louisville, Florida State
46 Oregon Ducks 15-11
Remaining Schedule: at Washington, at Washington State, at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford
45 Kentucky WIldcats 16-9
Remaining Schedule: at Mississippi State, Tennessee, at Florida, Auburn, Vanderbilt, at Arkansas
44 New Mexico Lobos 18-6
Remaining Schedule: Wyoming, at San Jose State, at Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State
43 Boise State Broncos 18-6
Remaining Schedule: at Colorado State, UNLV, New Mexico, at San Jose State, San Diego State, at Utah State
42 West Virginia Mountaineers 15-10
Remaining Schedule: at Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, at Kansas, at Iowa State, Kansas State
41 Clemson Tigers 18-7
Remaining Schedule: Florida State, at Louisville, Syracuse, at NC State, at Virginia, Notre Dame
40 Florida Atlantic Owls 24-2
Remaining Schedule: at Middle Tennessee, UTSA, UTEP, at Rice, at Louisiana Tech
39 Michigan State Spartans 16-9
Remaining Schedule: Minnesota, at Michigan, Indiana, at Iowa, at Nebraska, Ohio State
38 Maryland Terrapins 17-8
Remaining Schedule: Purdue, at Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern, at Ohio State, at Penn State
37 Iowa Hawkeyes 16-9
Remaining Schedule: Ohio State, at Northwestern, at Wisconsin, Michigan State, at Indiana, Nebraska
36 Nevada Wolf Pack 19-6
Remaining Schedule: at Utah State, San Jose State, at Fresno State, at Wyoming, UNLV
35 Mississippi State Bulldogs 17-8
Remaining Schedule: Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina, at Vanderbilt
34 Memphis Tigers 19-6
Remaining Schedule: UCF, at Houston, at Wichita State, Cincinnati, at SMU, Houston
33 Auburn Tigers 17-8
Remaining Schedule: Missouri, at Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, at Kentucky, at Alabama, Tennessee
32 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16-9
Remaining Schedule: Nebraska, at Wisconsin, Michigan, at Penn State, at Minnesota, Northwestern
31 Missouri Tigers 19-6
Remaining Schedule: at Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, at Georgia, at LSU, Ole Miss
30 Duke Blue Devils 17-8
Remaining Schedule: Notre Dame, at Syracuse, Louisville, Virginia Tech, NC State, at North Carolina
29 Providence Friars 18-7
Remaining Schedule: Creighton, Villanova, at UConn, at Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall
28 Texas A&M Aggies 18-7
Remaining Schedule: Arkansas, at Missouri, Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Ole Miss, Alabama
27 Illinois Fighting Illini 17-7
Remaining Schedule: at Penn State, at Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, at Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue
26 TCU Horned Frogs 17-8
Remaining Schedule: at Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, at Texas Tech, Texas, at Oklahoma
College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 25
25 Pitt Panthers 18-7
Remaining Schedule: Boston College, at Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, at NOtre Dame, at Miami
24 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-9
Remaining Schedule: Kansas, at TCU at West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, at Texas Tech
23 Xavier Musketeers 19-6
Remaining Schedule: at Marquette, DePaul, Villanova, at Seton Hall, at Providence, Butler
22 Northwestern Wildcats 18-7
Remaining Schedule: Indiana, Iowa, at Illinois, at Maryland, Penn State, at Rutgers
21 NC State Wolfpack 20-6
Remaining Schedule: at Syracuse, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, at Duke
20 San Diego State Aztecs 20-5
Remaining Schedule: at Fresno State, Colorado State, at New Mexico, at Boise State, Wyoming
19 Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-5
Remaining Schedule: at Loyola Marymount, at Pepperdine, San Diego, Saint Mary’s, Chicago State
18 UConn Huskies 19-7
Remaining Schedule: Seton Hall, Providence, at St. John’s, DePaul, at Villanova
17 Saint Mary’s Gaels 22-5
Remaining Schedule: at San Diego, BYU, Pacific, at Gonzaga
16 Iowa State Cyclones 16-8
Remaining Schedule: TCU, at Kansas State, at Texas Oklahoma, West Virginia, at Bayor
15 Indiana Hoosiers 18-7
Remaining Schedule: at Northwestern, Illinois, at Michigan State, at Purdue, Iowa, Michigan
14 Marquette Golden Eagles 20-6
Remaining Schedule: Xavier, at Creighton, DePaul, at Butler, St. John’s
13 Kansas State Wildcats 19-6
Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma, Iowa State, Baylor, at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, at West Virginia
12 Tennessee Volunteers 19-6
Remaining Schedule: Alabama, at Kentucky, at Texas A&M, South Carolina, Arkansas, at Auburn
11 Miami Hurricanes 20-5
Remaining Schedule: at North Carolina, Wake Forest, at Virginia Tech, Florida State, Pitt
College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 10
10 Creighton Bluejays 17-8
Remaining Schedule: at Providence, at St. John’s, Marquette, at Villanova, Georgetown, at DePaul
9 Baylor Bears 19-6
Remaining Schedule: West Virginia, at Kansas, at Kansas State, Texas, at Oklahoma State, Iowa State
8 Virginia Cavaliers 19-4
Remaining Schedule: at Louisville, Notre Dame, at Boston College, at North Carolina, Clemson, Louisville
7 Texas Longhorns 20-5
Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State, at Baylor, at TCU, Kansas
6 Arizona Wildcats 22-4
Remaining Schedule: Utah, Colorado, Arizona State, at USC at UCLA
5 Purdue Boilermakers 23-3
Remaining Schedule: at Maryland, Ohio State, Indiana, at Wisconsin, Illinois
4 Houston Cougars 23-2
Remaining Schedule: at SMU, Memphis, Tulane, at East Carolina, Wichita State, at Memphis
3 Kansas Jayhawks 20-5
Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma State, Baylor, at TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, at Texas
2 UCLA Bruins 21-4
Remaining Schedule: Stanford, Cal, at Utah, at Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona
1 Alabama Crimson Tide 22-3
Remaining Schedule: at Tennessee, Georgia, at South Carolina, Arkansas, Auburn, at Texas A&M
