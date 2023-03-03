College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams March 3

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Friday, March 3

College Basketball Rankings: Week 18

CFN 2023 Rankings: Middle of Week 18

NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for March 3rd from 1 to 68.

68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7

Previous Rank: 68

Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament

67 Toledo Rockets 23-6 Previous Rank: 67

Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan,

66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6

Previous Rank: 66

Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament

65 UAB Blazers 22-8

Previous Rank: 65

Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte

64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11

Previous Rank: 64

Remaining Schedule: SMU

63 Liberty Flames 26-7

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament

62 College of Charleston 28-3

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament

61 Bradley Braves 23-8 Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament

60 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament

59 Seton Hall Pirates 16-14

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: at Providence

58 Florida Atlantic Owls 27-3

Previous Rank: 58

Remaining Schedule: Conference USA Tournament

57 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13

Previous Rank: 51

Remaining Schedule: at Minnesota

56 New Mexico Lobos 21-9

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: at Colorado State

55 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-14

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech

54 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-12

Previous Rank: 52

Remaining Schedule: at Syracuse

53 Vanderbilt Commodores 17-13

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: Mississippi State

52 Oregon Ducks 17-13

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: Stanford

51 Boise State Broncos 23-7

Previous Rank: 55

Remaining Schedule: at Utah State

College Basketball Rankings: March 3 Top 50

50 Nevada Wolf Pack 22-8

Previous Rank: 43

Remaining Schedule: UNLV

49 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 18-12

Previous Rank: 39

Remaining Schedule: Northwestern

48 Virginia Tech Hokies 17-13

Previous Rank: 47

Remaining Schedule: Florida State

47 Michigan State Spartans 18-11

Previous Rank: 50

Remaining Schedule: Ohio State

46 Penn State Nittany Lions 18-12

Previous Rank: 49

Remaining Schedule: Maryland

45 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-14

Previous Rank: 45

Remaining Schedule: Oklahoma State

44 Iowa State Cyclones 17-12

Previous Rank: 35

Remaining Schedule: at Bayor

43 North Carolina Tar Heels 19-11

Previous Rank: 46

Remaining Schedule: Duke

42 Michigan Wolverines 17-13

Previous Rank: 42

Remaining Schedule: at Indiana

41 Utah State Aggies 23-7

Previous Rank: 44

Remaining Schedule: Boise State

40 Arizona State Sun Devils 20-10

Previous Rank: 41

Remaining Schedule: at USC

39 West Virginia Mountaineers 17-13

Previous Rank: 48

Remaining Schedule: Kansas State

38 NC State Wolfpack 22-9

Previous Rank: 38

Remaining Schedule: ACC Tournament

37 Clemson Tigers 21-9

Previous Rank: 37

Remaining Schedule: Notre Dame

36 Arkansas Razorbacks 19-11

Previous Rank: 36

Remaining Schedule: Kentucky

35 Iowa Hawkeyes 19-11

Previous Rank: 40

Remaining Schedule: Nebraska

34 Northwestern Wildcats 20-10

Previous Rank: 30

Remaining Schedule: at Rutgers

33 Mississippi State Bulldogs 20-10

Previous Rank: 34

Remaining Schedule: at Vanderbilt

32 Auburn Tigers 19-11

Previous Rank: 31

Remaining Schedule: Tennessee

31 Illinois Fighting Illini 20-10

Previous Rank: 33

Remaining Schedule: Purdue

30 Missouri Tigers 22-8

Previous Rank: 32

Remaining Schedule: Ole Miss

29 USC Trojans 21-8

Previous Rank: 29

Remaining Schedule: Arizona State

28 Kentucky WIldcats 20-10

Previous Rank: 27

Remaining Schedule: at Arkansas

27 Maryland Terrapins 20-10

Previous Rank: 25

Remaining Schedule: at Penn State

26 Xavier Musketeers 22-8

Previous Rank: 24

Remaining Schedule: Butler

College Basketball Rankings: March 3 Top 25

25 Providence Friars 21-9

Previous Rank: 26

Remaining Schedule: Seton Hall

24 Memphis Tigers 23-7

Previous Rank: 28

Remaining Schedule: Houston

23 Pitt Panthers 21-9

Previous Rank: 22

Remaining Schedule: at Miami

22 Creighton Bluejays 19-11

Previous Rank: 21

Remaining Schedule: at DePaul

21 TCU Horned Frogs 20-10

Previous Rank: 23

Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma

20 San Diego State Aztecs 23-6

Previous Rank: 19

Remaining Schedule: Wyoming

19 Duke Blue Devils 22-8

Previous Rank: 20

Remaining Schedule: at North Carolina

18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6

Previous Rank: 18

Remaining Schedule: West Coast Tournament

17 Indiana Hoosiers 20-10

Previous Rank: 13

Remaining Schedule: Michigan

16 Virginia Cavaliers 22-6

Previous Rank: 17

Remaining Schedule: Louisville

15 Tennessee Volunteers 22-8

Previous Rank: 16

Remaining Schedule: at Auburn

14 Texas A&M Aggies 22-8

Previous Rank: 15

Remaining Schedule: Alabama

13 Texas Longhorns 22-8

Previous Rank: 10

Remaining Schedule: Kansas

12 Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-5

Previous Rank: 14

Remaining Schedule: West Coast Tournament

11 UConn Huskies 22-7

Previous Rank: 12

Remaining Schedule: at Villanova

College Basketball Rankings: March 3 Top 10

10 Miami Hurricanes 23-6

Previous Rank: 11

Remaining Schedule: Pitt

9 Baylor Bears 22-8

Previous Rank: 9

Remaining Schedule: Iowa State

8 Kansas State Wildcats 23-7

Previous Rank: 8

Remaining Schedule: at West Virginia

7 Marquette Golden Eagles 24-6

Previous Rank: 7

Remaining Schedule: St. John’s

6 Purdue Boilermakers 25-5

Previous Rank: 6

Remaining Schedule: Illinois

5 Arizona Wildcats 24-5

Previous Rank: 5

Remaining Schedule: at UCLA

4 Houston Cougars 28-2

Previous Rank: 4

Remaining Schedule: at Memphis

3 Alabama Crimson Tide 26-4

Previous Rank: 2

Remaining Schedule: at Texas A&M

2 UCLA Bruins 26-4

Previous Rank: 3

Remaining Schedule: Arizona

1 Kansas Jayhawks 25-5

Previous Rank: 1

Remaining Schedule: at Texas

