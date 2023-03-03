College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams March 3
College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Friday, March 3
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for March 3rd from 1 to 68.
68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7
Previous Rank: 68
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
67 Toledo Rockets 23-6 Previous Rank: 67
Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan,
66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6
Previous Rank: 66
Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament
65 UAB Blazers 22-8
Previous Rank: 65
Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11
Previous Rank: 64
Remaining Schedule: SMU
63 Liberty Flames 26-7
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament
62 College of Charleston 28-3
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament
61 Bradley Braves 23-8 Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
60 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4
Previous Rank: 59
Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament
59 Seton Hall Pirates 16-14
Previous Rank: 57
Remaining Schedule: at Providence
58 Florida Atlantic Owls 27-3
Previous Rank: 58
Remaining Schedule: Conference USA Tournament
57 Wisconsin Badgers 16-13
Previous Rank: 51
Remaining Schedule: at Minnesota
56 New Mexico Lobos 21-9
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: at Colorado State
55 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-14
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Texas Tech
54 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-12
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: at Syracuse
53 Vanderbilt Commodores 17-13
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: Mississippi State
52 Oregon Ducks 17-13
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: Stanford
51 Boise State Broncos 23-7
Previous Rank: 55
Remaining Schedule: at Utah State
50 Nevada Wolf Pack 22-8
Previous Rank: 43
Remaining Schedule: UNLV
49 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 18-12
Previous Rank: 39
Remaining Schedule: Northwestern
48 Virginia Tech Hokies 17-13
Previous Rank: 47
Remaining Schedule: Florida State
47 Michigan State Spartans 18-11
Previous Rank: 50
Remaining Schedule: Ohio State
46 Penn State Nittany Lions 18-12
Previous Rank: 49
Remaining Schedule: Maryland
45 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-14
Previous Rank: 45
Remaining Schedule: Oklahoma State
44 Iowa State Cyclones 17-12
Previous Rank: 35
Remaining Schedule: at Bayor
43 North Carolina Tar Heels 19-11
Previous Rank: 46
Remaining Schedule: Duke
42 Michigan Wolverines 17-13
Previous Rank: 42
Remaining Schedule: at Indiana
41 Utah State Aggies 23-7
Previous Rank: 44
Remaining Schedule: Boise State
40 Arizona State Sun Devils 20-10
Previous Rank: 41
Remaining Schedule: at USC
39 West Virginia Mountaineers 17-13
Previous Rank: 48
Remaining Schedule: Kansas State
38 NC State Wolfpack 22-9
Previous Rank: 38
Remaining Schedule: ACC Tournament
37 Clemson Tigers 21-9
Previous Rank: 37
Remaining Schedule: Notre Dame
36 Arkansas Razorbacks 19-11
Previous Rank: 36
Remaining Schedule: Kentucky
35 Iowa Hawkeyes 19-11
Previous Rank: 40
Remaining Schedule: Nebraska
34 Northwestern Wildcats 20-10
Previous Rank: 30
Remaining Schedule: at Rutgers
33 Mississippi State Bulldogs 20-10
Previous Rank: 34
Remaining Schedule: at Vanderbilt
32 Auburn Tigers 19-11
Previous Rank: 31
Remaining Schedule: Tennessee
31 Illinois Fighting Illini 20-10
Previous Rank: 33
Remaining Schedule: Purdue
30 Missouri Tigers 22-8
Previous Rank: 32
Remaining Schedule: Ole Miss
29 USC Trojans 21-8
Previous Rank: 29
Remaining Schedule: Arizona State
28 Kentucky WIldcats 20-10
Previous Rank: 27
Remaining Schedule: at Arkansas
27 Maryland Terrapins 20-10
Previous Rank: 25
Remaining Schedule: at Penn State
26 Xavier Musketeers 22-8
Previous Rank: 24
Remaining Schedule: Butler
25 Providence Friars 21-9
Previous Rank: 26
Remaining Schedule: Seton Hall
24 Memphis Tigers 23-7
Previous Rank: 28
Remaining Schedule: Houston
23 Pitt Panthers 21-9
Previous Rank: 22
Remaining Schedule: at Miami
22 Creighton Bluejays 19-11
Previous Rank: 21
Remaining Schedule: at DePaul
21 TCU Horned Frogs 20-10
Previous Rank: 23
Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma
20 San Diego State Aztecs 23-6
Previous Rank: 19
Remaining Schedule: Wyoming
19 Duke Blue Devils 22-8
Previous Rank: 20
Remaining Schedule: at North Carolina
18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6
Previous Rank: 18
Remaining Schedule: West Coast Tournament
17 Indiana Hoosiers 20-10
Previous Rank: 13
Remaining Schedule: Michigan
16 Virginia Cavaliers 22-6
Previous Rank: 17
Remaining Schedule: Louisville
15 Tennessee Volunteers 22-8
Previous Rank: 16
Remaining Schedule: at Auburn
14 Texas A&M Aggies 22-8
Previous Rank: 15
Remaining Schedule: Alabama
13 Texas Longhorns 22-8
Previous Rank: 10
Remaining Schedule: Kansas
12 Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-5
Previous Rank: 14
Remaining Schedule: West Coast Tournament
11 UConn Huskies 22-7
Previous Rank: 12
Remaining Schedule: at Villanova
10 Miami Hurricanes 23-6
Previous Rank: 11
Remaining Schedule: Pitt
9 Baylor Bears 22-8
Previous Rank: 9
Remaining Schedule: Iowa State
8 Kansas State Wildcats 23-7
Previous Rank: 8
Remaining Schedule: at West Virginia
7 Marquette Golden Eagles 24-6
Previous Rank: 7
Remaining Schedule: St. John’s
6 Purdue Boilermakers 25-5
Previous Rank: 6
Remaining Schedule: Illinois
5 Arizona Wildcats 24-5
Previous Rank: 5
Remaining Schedule: at UCLA
4 Houston Cougars 28-2
Previous Rank: 4
Remaining Schedule: at Memphis
3 Alabama Crimson Tide 26-4
Previous Rank: 2
Remaining Schedule: at Texas A&M
2 UCLA Bruins 26-4
Previous Rank: 3
Remaining Schedule: Arizona
1 Kansas Jayhawks 25-5
Previous Rank: 1
Remaining Schedule: at Texas
