College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 27

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Monday, February 27

College Basketball Rankings: Week 17

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Contact @ColFootballNews

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 27th from 1 to 68.

68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament

67 Toledo Rockets 23-6

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan, at Ball State

66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament

65 UAB Blazers 22-8

Previous Rank: 65

Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte

64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11

Previous Rank: 64

Remaining Schedule: SMU

63 Liberty Flames 24-7

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament

62 College of Charleston 28-3

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament

61 Bradley Braves 23-8

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament

60 Vanderbilt Commodores 16-13

Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: at Kentucky, Mississippi State

59 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament

58 Florida Atlantic Owls 26-3

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech

57 Seton Hall Pirates 16-13

Previous Rank: 55

Remaining Schedule: Villanova, at Providence

56 New Mexico Lobos 20-9

Previous Rank: 52

Remaining Schedule: Fresno State, at Colorado State

55 Boise State Broncos 22-7

Previous Rank: 47

Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, at Utah State

54 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-13

Previous Rank: 49

Remaining Schedule: Baylor, at Texas Tech

53 Oregon Ducks 16-13

Previous Rank: 51

Remaining Schedule: Cal, Stanford

Story continues

52 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-11

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: Boston College, at Syracuse

51 Wisconsin Badgers 16-12

Previous Rank: 44

Remaining Schedule: Purdue, at Minnesota

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 50

College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 50

50 Michigan State Spartans 17-11

Previous Rank: 36

Remaining Schedule: at Nebraska, Ohio State

49 Penn State Nittany Lions 18-11

Previous Rank: 58

Remaining Schedule: at Northwestern, Maryland

48 West Virginia Mountaineers 16-13

Previous Rank: 48

Remaining Schedule: at Iowa State, Kansas State

47 Virginia Tech Hokies 16-13

Previous Rank: 43

Remaining Schedule: at Louisville, Florida State

46 North Carolina Tar Heels 18-11

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: at Florida State, Duke

45 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-13

Previous Rank: 40

Remaining Schedule: at Kansas, Oklahoma State

44 Utah State Aggies 22-7

Previous Rank: 42

Remaining Schedule: at UNLV, Boise State

43 Nevada Wolf Pack 22-7

Previous Rank: 46

Remaining Schedule: at Wyoming, UNLV

42 Michigan Wolverines 17-12

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: at Illinois, at Indiana

41 Arizona State Sun Devils 20-9

Previous Rank: 50

Remaining Schedule: at UCLA, at USC

40 Iowa Hawkeyes 18-11

Previous Rank: 45

Remaining Schedule: at Indiana, Nebraska

39 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 17-12

Previous Rank: 41

Remaining Schedule: at Minnesota, Northwestern

38 NC State Wolfpack 22-8

Previous Rank: 22

Remaining Schedule: at Duke

37 Clemson Tigers 21-8

Previous Rank: 37

Remaining Schedule: at Virginia, Notre Dame

36 Arkansas Razorbacks 19-10

Previous Rank: 34

Remaining Schedule: at Tennessee, Kentucky

35 Iowa State Cyclones 17-11

Previous Rank: 23

Remaining Schedule: West Virginia, at Bayor

34 Mississippi State Bulldogs 19-10

Previous Rank: 35

Remaining Schedule: South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

33 Illinois Fighting Illini 19-10

Previous Rank: 26

Remaining Schedule: Michigan, Purdue

32 Missouri Tigers 21-8

Previous Rank: 33

Remaining Schedule: at LSU, Ole Miss

31 Auburn Tigers 19-10

Previous Rank: 31

Remaining Schedule: at Alabama, Tennessee

30 Northwestern Wildcats 20-9

Previous Rank: 19

Remaining Schedule: Penn State, at Rutgers

29 USC Trojans 21-8

Previous Rank: 38

Remaining Schedule: Arizona, Arizona State

28 Memphis Tigers 22-7

Previous Rank: 30

Remaining Schedule: at SMU, Houston

27 Kentucky WIldcats 20-9

Previous Rank: 32

Remaining Schedule: Vanderbilt, at Arkansas

26 Providence Friars 21-8

Previous Rank: 28

Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Seton Hall

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 25

College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 25

25 Maryland Terrapins 20-9

Previous Rank: 39

Remaining Schedule: at Ohio State, at Penn State

24 Xavier Musketeers 21-8

Previous Rank: 27

Remaining Schedule: at Providence, Butler

23 TCU Horned Frogs 19-10

Previous Rank: 29

Remaining Schedule: Texas, at Oklahoma

22 Pitt Panthers 21-8

Previous Rank: 25

Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, at Miami

21 Creighton Bluejays 18-11

Previous Rank: 16

Remaining Schedule: Georgetown, at DePaul

20 Duke Blue Devils 21-8

Previous Rank: 24

Remaining Schedule: NC State, at North Carolina

19 San Diego State Aztecs 23-5

Previous Rank: 21

Remaining Schedule: at Boise State, Wyoming

18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6

Previous Rank: 17

Remaining Schedule: West Coast Tournament

17 Virginia Cavaliers 21-6

Previous Rank: 13

Remaining Schedule: Clemson, Louisville

16 Tennessee Volunteers 21-8

Previous Rank: 15

Remaining Schedule: Arkansas, at Auburn

15 Texas A&M Aggies 21-8

Previous Rank: 14

Remaining Schedule: at Ole Miss, Alabama

14 Gonzaga Bulldogs 25-5

Previous Rank: 18

Remaining Schedule: Chicago State

13 Indiana Hoosiers 20-9

Previous Rank: 20

Remaining Schedule: Iowa, Michigan

12 UConn Huskies 21-7

Previous Rank: 12

Remaining Schedule: DePaul, at Villanova

11 Miami Hurricanes 23-6

Previous Rank: 7

Remaining Schedule: Pitt

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 10

College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 10

10 Texas Longhorns 22-7

Previous Rank: 8

Remaining Schedule: at TCU, Kansas

9 Baylor Bears 21-8

Previous Rank: 11

Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma State, Iowa State

8 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7

Previous Rank: 10

Remaining Schedule: Oklahoma, at West Virginia

7 Marquette Golden Eagles 23-6

Previous Rank: 9

Remaining Schedule: at Butler, St. John’s

6 Purdue Boilermakers 24-5

Previous Rank: 5

Remaining Schedule: at Wisconsin, Illinois

5 Arizona Wildcats 24-5

Previous Rank: 4

Remaining Schedule: at USC at UCLA

4 Houston Cougars 27-2

Previous Rank: 6

Remaining Schedule: Wichita State, at Memphis

3 UCLA Bruins 25-4

Previous Rank: 2

Remaining Schedule: Arizona State, Arizona

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 25-4

Previous Rank: 3

Remaining Schedule: Auburn, at Texas A&M

1 Kansas Jayhawks 24-5

Previous Rank: 1

Remaining Schedule: Texas Tech, at Texas

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Story originally appeared on College Football News