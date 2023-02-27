College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 27
College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Monday, February 27
College Basketball Rankings: Week 17
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Contact @ColFootballNews
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 27th from 1 to 68.
68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
67 Toledo Rockets 23-6
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan, at Ball State
66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament
65 UAB Blazers 22-8
Previous Rank: 65
Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11
Previous Rank: 64
Remaining Schedule: SMU
63 Liberty Flames 24-7
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament
62 College of Charleston 28-3
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament
61 Bradley Braves 23-8
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
60 Vanderbilt Commodores 16-13
Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: at Kentucky, Mississippi State
59 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament
58 Florida Atlantic Owls 26-3
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech
57 Seton Hall Pirates 16-13
Previous Rank: 55
Remaining Schedule: Villanova, at Providence
56 New Mexico Lobos 20-9
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: Fresno State, at Colorado State
55 Boise State Broncos 22-7
Previous Rank: 47
Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, at Utah State
54 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-13
Previous Rank: 49
Remaining Schedule: Baylor, at Texas Tech
53 Oregon Ducks 16-13
Previous Rank: 51
Remaining Schedule: Cal, Stanford
52 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-11
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: Boston College, at Syracuse
51 Wisconsin Badgers 16-12
Previous Rank: 44
Remaining Schedule: Purdue, at Minnesota
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 50
College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 50
50 Michigan State Spartans 17-11
Previous Rank: 36
Remaining Schedule: at Nebraska, Ohio State
49 Penn State Nittany Lions 18-11
Previous Rank: 58
Remaining Schedule: at Northwestern, Maryland
48 West Virginia Mountaineers 16-13
Previous Rank: 48
Remaining Schedule: at Iowa State, Kansas State
47 Virginia Tech Hokies 16-13
Previous Rank: 43
Remaining Schedule: at Louisville, Florida State
46 North Carolina Tar Heels 18-11
Previous Rank: 57
Remaining Schedule: at Florida State, Duke
45 Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-13
Previous Rank: 40
Remaining Schedule: at Kansas, Oklahoma State
44 Utah State Aggies 22-7
Previous Rank: 42
Remaining Schedule: at UNLV, Boise State
43 Nevada Wolf Pack 22-7
Previous Rank: 46
Remaining Schedule: at Wyoming, UNLV
42 Michigan Wolverines 17-12
Previous Rank: 59
Remaining Schedule: at Illinois, at Indiana
41 Arizona State Sun Devils 20-9
Previous Rank: 50
Remaining Schedule: at UCLA, at USC
40 Iowa Hawkeyes 18-11
Previous Rank: 45
Remaining Schedule: at Indiana, Nebraska
39 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 17-12
Previous Rank: 41
Remaining Schedule: at Minnesota, Northwestern
38 NC State Wolfpack 22-8
Previous Rank: 22
Remaining Schedule: at Duke
37 Clemson Tigers 21-8
Previous Rank: 37
Remaining Schedule: at Virginia, Notre Dame
36 Arkansas Razorbacks 19-10
Previous Rank: 34
Remaining Schedule: at Tennessee, Kentucky
35 Iowa State Cyclones 17-11
Previous Rank: 23
Remaining Schedule: West Virginia, at Bayor
34 Mississippi State Bulldogs 19-10
Previous Rank: 35
Remaining Schedule: South Carolina, at Vanderbilt
33 Illinois Fighting Illini 19-10
Previous Rank: 26
Remaining Schedule: Michigan, Purdue
32 Missouri Tigers 21-8
Previous Rank: 33
Remaining Schedule: at LSU, Ole Miss
31 Auburn Tigers 19-10
Previous Rank: 31
Remaining Schedule: at Alabama, Tennessee
30 Northwestern Wildcats 20-9
Previous Rank: 19
Remaining Schedule: Penn State, at Rutgers
29 USC Trojans 21-8
Previous Rank: 38
Remaining Schedule: Arizona, Arizona State
28 Memphis Tigers 22-7
Previous Rank: 30
Remaining Schedule: at SMU, Houston
27 Kentucky WIldcats 20-9
Previous Rank: 32
Remaining Schedule: Vanderbilt, at Arkansas
26 Providence Friars 21-8
Previous Rank: 28
Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Seton Hall
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 25
College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 25
25 Maryland Terrapins 20-9
Previous Rank: 39
Remaining Schedule: at Ohio State, at Penn State
24 Xavier Musketeers 21-8
Previous Rank: 27
Remaining Schedule: at Providence, Butler
23 TCU Horned Frogs 19-10
Previous Rank: 29
Remaining Schedule: Texas, at Oklahoma
22 Pitt Panthers 21-8
Previous Rank: 25
Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, at Miami
21 Creighton Bluejays 18-11
Previous Rank: 16
Remaining Schedule: Georgetown, at DePaul
20 Duke Blue Devils 21-8
Previous Rank: 24
Remaining Schedule: NC State, at North Carolina
19 San Diego State Aztecs 23-5
Previous Rank: 21
Remaining Schedule: at Boise State, Wyoming
18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6
Previous Rank: 17
Remaining Schedule: West Coast Tournament
17 Virginia Cavaliers 21-6
Previous Rank: 13
Remaining Schedule: Clemson, Louisville
16 Tennessee Volunteers 21-8
Previous Rank: 15
Remaining Schedule: Arkansas, at Auburn
15 Texas A&M Aggies 21-8
Previous Rank: 14
Remaining Schedule: at Ole Miss, Alabama
14 Gonzaga Bulldogs 25-5
Previous Rank: 18
Remaining Schedule: Chicago State
13 Indiana Hoosiers 20-9
Previous Rank: 20
Remaining Schedule: Iowa, Michigan
12 UConn Huskies 21-7
Previous Rank: 12
Remaining Schedule: DePaul, at Villanova
11 Miami Hurricanes 23-6
Previous Rank: 7
Remaining Schedule: Pitt
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 10
College Basketball Rankings: February 27 Top 10
10 Texas Longhorns 22-7
Previous Rank: 8
Remaining Schedule: at TCU, Kansas
9 Baylor Bears 21-8
Previous Rank: 11
Remaining Schedule: at Oklahoma State, Iowa State
8 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7
Previous Rank: 10
Remaining Schedule: Oklahoma, at West Virginia
7 Marquette Golden Eagles 23-6
Previous Rank: 9
Remaining Schedule: at Butler, St. John’s
6 Purdue Boilermakers 24-5
Previous Rank: 5
Remaining Schedule: at Wisconsin, Illinois
5 Arizona Wildcats 24-5
Previous Rank: 4
Remaining Schedule: at USC at UCLA
4 Houston Cougars 27-2
Previous Rank: 6
Remaining Schedule: Wichita State, at Memphis
3 UCLA Bruins 25-4
Previous Rank: 2
Remaining Schedule: Arizona State, Arizona
2 Alabama Crimson Tide 25-4
Previous Rank: 3
Remaining Schedule: Auburn, at Texas A&M
1 Kansas Jayhawks 24-5
Previous Rank: 1
Remaining Schedule: Texas Tech, at Texas
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections