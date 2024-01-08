College basketball rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 8

The first weekend of conference play, paired with the near end of the college football season. means college basketball is officially in full force.

Four SEC teams are inside the top 25 rankings of the US LBM Coaches Poll, including No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky, both of whom won their conference openers over Ole Miss and Florida, respectively.

Alongside the Vols in the top five are No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 UConn.

REQUIRED READING: The little thing that pleased Rick Barnes most in Tennessee basketball's romp vs Ole Miss

The Wildcats are led by fifth-year senior guard Antonio Reeves, who ranks second in the SEC in scoring (19 points per game) on a conference-leading 2.8 3-point makes per game. Meanwhile, Tennessee's scoring attack is led by first-year transfer Dalton Knecht, who's averaging 15.1 points per game after transferring from Northern Colorado.

Here are the latest updates to the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

More: SEC basketball power rankings: Settling debate among Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky for No. 1

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

AP Top 25

SEC teams bolded.

1. Purdue (14-1)

2. Houston (14-0)

3. Kansas (13-1)

4. UConn (13-2)

5. Tennessee (11-3)

6. Kentucky (11-2)

7. North Carolina (11-3)

8. Arizona (12-3)

9. Oklahoma (13-1)

10. Illinois (11-3)

11. Marquette (11-4)

11. Duke (11-3)

13. Memphis (13-2)

14. Baylor (12-2)

15. Wisconsin (11-3)

16. Auburn (12-2)

17. Colorado State (13-2)

18. BYU (12-2)

19. San Diego State (13-2)

20. Utah State (14-1)

21. Clemson (11-3)

22. Creighton (11-4)

23. Gonzaga (11-4)

24. Florida Atlantic (11-4)

25. Texas (11-3)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College basketball rankings: SEC in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top on Jan. 8