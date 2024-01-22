College basketball rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 22

With the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, multiple SEC teams are fighting for position on the latest college basketball polls.

After an upset loss to Appalachian State on Dec. 3, Auburn (16-2, 5-0) exploded into an 11-game winning streak with the latest wins over Vanderbilt and No. 22 Ole Miss. The Tigers are now the only undefeated SEC team in conference play.

However, Auburn still sits behind Tennessee (14-4, 4-1) and Kentucky (14-3, 4-1) in the latest polls. The Vols blew out reigning SEC Champions Alabama and Florida, while the Wildcats' first half-flurry against Georgia helped withstand the Bulldogs' second half comeback on Saturday.

Here's where SEC teams stand in the latest polls:

College basketball rankings for Jan. 22

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

