College basketball rankings: SEC teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 15

SEC basketball is showing some parity heading into the third week of the conference slate.

No. 5 Tennessee (12-4, 2-1), No. 6 Kentucky (12-3, 2-1) and No. 16 Auburn (14-2, 3-0) could all find themselves in the top 10 of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Top 25 polls on Monday, despite the Wildcats falling to Texas A&M 97-92 on Saturday and the Vols falling at Mississippi State earlier in the week.

REQUIRED READING: Jerry Stackhouse calls Ole Miss 'best team money can buy' after Rebels beat Vanderbilt

The Tigers, one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season, are 3-0 in conference play after wins over Arkansas, Texas A&M and LSU, and have rattled off nine consecutive wins after being upset by Appalachian State on Dec. 3.

Here's where SEC teams stand in the latest polls:

More: Dalton Knecht saves Tennessee basketball at Georgia with another major game

College basketball rankings for Jan. 15

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when polls are released.

ACC teams in bold.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when polls are released.

ACC teams bolded.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: College basketball rankings: SEC teams in updated coaches, AP Top 25 polls