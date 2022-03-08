College Basketball Rankings: Colorado State Earns A Ranking

Rams crack the top 25

Colorado State is No. 23

Selection Sunday is just days away and conference tournament season is underway. For the final time before the brackets are revealed, the Associated Press Top 25 dropped.

Once again, there are some changes, although this week wasn’t as crazy as the previous weekend with all of the losses in the Top 10.

Here are the newest AP Top 25 results:

Gonzaga Arizona Baylor Auburn Kentucky Kansas Duke Villanova Purdue Tennessee Providence Wisconsin UCLA Texas Tech Arkansas Illinois St. Mary’s Houston Murray State Connecticut USC Texas Colorado State Iowa North Carolina

Others Receiving Votes: Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1

The Mountain West is back in business thanks to the Colorado State Rams landing at No. 23. A lot can change during the Mountain West tournament, especially with Boise State right on the cusp of the Top 25 and one of the favorites to win the whole thing in Las Vegas.

San Diego State is also pretty close to cracking the rankings.

But, Wyoming has fallen completely off, and Joe Lunardi even had the Cowboys as one of the last four in. The MWC is projected to have four teams in the Field of 68, but Wyoming is the one time on the fence.

Either way, the conference should have at least one ranked team on Selection Sunday, and if either San Diego State or Boise State make some noise in Sin City, then two ranked teams in the Top 25 is a genuine possibility next Monday.

Get ready, the best time of the year is here, and the strong play of the MWC is something to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.





