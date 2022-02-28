College Basketball Rankings: Boise State Is Just Outside Top 25

No respect for Mountain West

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

Locked out again

March is here. Well, it almost is.

On Saturday, the world of college basketball watched history be made as each of the top-six teams lost. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, and we figured a ton of changes would go down when the new Associated Press Top 25 dropped on Monday. In total, 11 ranked teams lost, eight of the first nine programs lost, and things turned into madness before the calendar even flipped to March.

Well, things sure did change. One thing that didn’t change was the top two teams as Gonzaga and Arizona stayed 1-2, respectively.

With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner and Selection Sunday in less than two weeks, teams are doing whatever it takes to improve their resumes and try to steal a bid.

After a topsy turvy weekend, check out the newest AP Top 25 results:

Gonzaga Arizona Baylor Duke Auburn Kansas Kentucky Purdue Providence Wisconsin Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee Arkansas Houston USC UCLA Connecticut St. Mary’s Illinois Texas Murray State Ohio State Iowa Alabama

Others Receiving Votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

Things look a lot different.

For the Mountain West Conference, no teams are in the Top 25. Wyoming is all of the way out and didn’t even receive one single vote after losses to New Mexico and Colorado State, although that Lobos loss was brutal for the Cowboys.

Boise State is right on the cusp, and Colorado State and San Diego State both received votes. At the moment, three teams in the MWC look to get bids, and there is a chance that four programs earn spots in the Field of 68.

As the conference tournaments begin to take place, a lot can change for the MWC and college basketball as a whole. Stay tuned. The madness is just beginning.

Story continues





Advertisement

More Mountain West Basketball!