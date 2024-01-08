College basketball rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 8

Purdue ranks atop the latest college basketball polls again after defeating then-No. 9 Illinois 83-78 on Saturday.

The Boilermakers, led by reigning player of the year Zach Edey, are proving to be contenders for the national championship once again in 2023-24. Edey is averaging 22.3 points, 10. 6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, while guard trio of Braden Smith, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer are adding 13, 11.2 and 10.9 points per game, respectively.

The Big Ten is further represented in the latest top 25 by Illinois and Wisconsin, who are ranked No. 10 and No. 15, respectively, in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Here are the latest updates to the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for Jan. 8

US LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

AP Top 25

Big Ten teams bolded.

1. Purdue (14-1)

2. Houston (14-0)

3. Kansas (13-1)

4. UConn (13-2)

5. Tennessee (11-3)

6. Kentucky (11-2)

7. North Carolina (11-3)

8. Arizona (12-3)

9. Oklahoma (13-1)

10. Illinois (11-3)

11. Marquette (11-4)

11. Duke (11-3)

13. Memphis (13-2)

14. Baylor (12-2)

15. Wisconsin (11-3)

16. Auburn (12-2)

17. Colorado State (13-2)

18. BYU (12-2)

19. San Diego State (13-2)

20. Utah State (14-1)

21. Clemson (11-3)

22. Creighton (11-4)

23. Gonzaga (11-4)

24. Florida Atlantic (11-4)

25. Texas (11-3)

