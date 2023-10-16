College basketball rankings: Big Ten teams in preseason Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

The 2023-24 college basketball season is almost here, and the Big Ten is gearing up for another competitive year.

Two Big Ten teams are ranked inside the top five of Monday's men's basketball preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, including last year's Big Ten champion Purdue. But the rest of the conference missed the top 25 entirely. Illinois slotted in at No. 25 on the AP Top 25.

The conference was competitive top to bottom in 2022-23. Last year, 10 Big Ten teams earned at least 10 conference wins. But only three teams earned at least 12; only one team, Purdue, earned 15.

The Boilermakers also return Zach Edey, last year's Big Ten Player of the Year, alongside the rest of their starting five, making them a top contender in the conference. Purdue starts the year at No. 2 on the rankings, and Michigan State slides in just behind them at No. 4. The Spartans went 21-12 last season, finishing fourth in the Big Ten. They return A.J. Hoggard and 77 percent of Michigan State's minutes from last year, a level of returning production that should make them another top contender.

Illinois, Wisconsin and Maryland are the first three teams out, and Ohio State and Indiana also received votes.

College basketball preseason rankings

US LBM Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams in bold.

Kansas (28-8 in 2022-23) Purdue (29-6) Duke (27-9) Michigan State (21-13) UConn (31-8) Houston (33-4) Marquette (29-7) Creighton (24-13) Florida Atlantic (35-4) Tennessee (25-11) Arizona (28-7) Gonzaga (31-6) Miami (29-8) Arkansas (22-14) San Diego State (32-7) Kentucky (22-12) Baylor (23-11) Texas (29-9) Texas A&M (25-10) Villanova (17-17) North Carolina (20-13) USC (22-11) Saint Mary's (27-8) Alabama (31-6) UCLA (31-6)

Others receiving votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John's (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.

AP Top 25

Big Ten teams in bold.

Kansas (28-8 in 2022-23) Duke (27-9) Purdue (29-6) Michigan State (21-13) Marquette (29-7) UConn (31-8) Houston (33-4) Creighton (24-13) Tennessee (25-11) Florida Atlantic (35-4) Gonzaga (31-6) Arizona (28-7) Miami (29-8) Arkansas (22-14) Texas A&M (25-10) Kentucky (22-12) San Diego State (32-7) Texas (29-9) North Carolina (20-13) Baylor (23-11) USC (22-11) Villanova (17-17) Saint Mary's (27-8) Alabama (31-6) Illinois (20-13)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi State 20, Kansas State 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise State 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, College of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

