College basketball rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 29

As the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season inches closer to February, at least one thing in the Big Ten is becoming increasingly obvious: Purdue is a runaway train that can’t be stopped by much of anything.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten) had little trouble getting through their week, blowing out Michigan 99-67 before going on the road to knock off Rutgers in one of the most imposing away atmospheres in the conference. Since a Jan. 9 loss at Nebraska, Purdue has won all but one of its five games by double digits, with reigning national player of the year Zach Edey averaging 27 points and 14.8 rebounds per game in those victories.

Elsewhere, No. 10 Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1) rebounded from a surprising loss last week at Penn State by getting by rival Minnesota and toppling what had been a resurgent Michigan State team.

The team directly behind the Badgers in last week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, No. 11 Illinois (15-5, 6-3), wasn’t quite as fortunate, falling in overtime at in-state foe Northwestern before regrouping for a home win against Indiana.

What will those results mean for the national polls? Here’s a look at the latest updates to the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls:

College basketball rankings for Jan. 29

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the poll is released on Monday afternoon.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the poll is released on Monday afternoon.

