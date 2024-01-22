College basketball rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 22

On the heels of perhaps the most chaotic week of the 2023-24 season – with each of the top three teams in the sport losing within a matter of days – this past week was decidedly calmer.

In the Big Ten that held true. For the most part, at least.

No. 2 Purdue won both of its games, defeating Indiana and Iowa by a combined 35 points. No. 14 Illinois was even more dominant, blowing past Michigan and Rutgers by a combined 38 points.

No. 8 Wisconsin, however, wasn’t able to avoid an upset, falling on the road to a Penn State team that was just 8-9 entering the matchup.

Meanwhile, Nebraska, the lone Big Ten team outside the top 25 that was still receiving votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll, lost whatever opportunity it had to move up into the top 25 with an 87-82 overtime loss on the road against Rutgers.

What will all of this mean for this week’s Coaches and Associated Press polls?

REQUIRED READING: Michigan basketball rallies early, then stumbles in 88-73 loss to Illinois

Purdue will likely stay at No. 2 after No. 1 UConn won both of its games, even though the second of those two victories was a 66-65 squeaker against Villanova Saturday. With Wisconsin, No. 6 Duke, No. 9 Baylor and No. 12 Memphis all losing, it’s likely that Illinois will move up. The Badgers’ loss, especially with who it came against, means they’ll almost certainly fall a few spots.

Here are the latest updates to the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

College basketball rankings for Jan. 22

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when the polls are released Monday.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when the polls are released Monday.

