College basketball rankings: Big 12 teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 22

With March Madness on the horizon, Big 12 basketball saw many ups and downs across the last week of college hoops.

After an impressive win over No. 15 Oklahoma (15-3, 3-2 Big 12), No. 4 Kansas basketball's (15-3, 3-2) hopes to climb back up the rankings took another hit after the Jayhawks connected on just 7-of-23 three-point attempts in a 91-85 upset loss to West Virginia (7-11, 2-3) on Saturday.

Houston (16-2, 3-2) continued its strong start to the season with wins against No. 25 Texas Tech (15-3, 4-1) and UCF (11-6, 2-3). Another Texas program in the Longhorns (13-5, 2-3) bounced back after a loss to UCF by upsetting No. 9 Baylor (14-4, 3-2) on Saturday in a wire-to-wire victory.

Here's where Big 12 teams stand in the latest USA TODAY Coaches and AP Top 25 polls:

College basketball rankings for Jan. 15

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

This section will be updated when polls are released.

Big 12 teams in bold.

AP Top 25

This section will be updated when polls are released.

Big 12 teams bolded.

