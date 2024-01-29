College basketball rankings: Big 12 teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 on Jan. 29

Last week was an eventful one in the Big 12 — though, with seven teams in the major national college basketball rankings, it’s difficult to have something other than a busy week.

Four of the league’s seven ranked teams lost at least once last week, with some of those defeats coming in matchups against fellow teams in top-25 polls.

In that chaos, No. 4 Houston (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) was unscathed, picking up victories against BYU and Kansas State. No. 21 Texas Tech (16-3, 5-1) won its lone game of the week, earning a one-point victory on the road against Oklahoma. No. 18 Iowa State (16-4, 5-2) won both of its games, the latter of which was perhaps the most notable triumph of any Big 12 school last week — a 79-75 win at Hilton Coliseum against Kansas.

Not everyone in the conference was quite as fortunate.

No. 8 Kansas (16-4, 4-3) lost for the second time in its past three games, with the most recent one coming at Iowa State. No. 13 Oklahoma (15-5, 3-4) dropped both of its games, falling to rival Texas and to Texas Tech. The Sooners have now lost four of their past six games, putting their top-25 ranking in jeopardy. No. 14 Baylor (14-5, 3-3) lost in its only game of the week, a 105-102 triple-overtime thriller against TCU that extended its losing streak to three. No. 19 BYU (15-5, 3-4) lost at home to Houston before rebounding with a 12-point win against Texas over the weekend.

With those results in hand, here’s a look at where Big 12 teams stand in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 college basketball rankings:

College basketball rankings for Jan. 29

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AP Top 25

